California Pizza Kitchen Thanks Our Nation’s Veterans and Active Military with a Complimentary Meal for Veterans Day

The restaurant brand will also host a nationwide fundraiser with Disabled American Veterans to provide additional support to veterans and their families

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Veterans Day, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is proud to once again invite the nation’s veterans and active U.S. military members to enjoy a complimentary entree and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide* in recognition of, and gratitude for, their service. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, CPK is partnering with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) on a nationwide fundraiser November 7 through November 9 to support the non-profit organization’s programs and services for veterans and their families.





DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. Last year, the organization provided more than 163,000 rides to veterans attending medical appointments and assisted in filing over 151,000 claims for benefits. In 2021, DAV-represented veterans received more than $25 billion in earned benefits. DAV’s services are offered at no cost to all generations of veterans, their families and survivors. DAV is also a leader in connecting veterans with meaningful employment, hosting job fairs and providing resources to ensure they have the opportunity to participate in the American Dream their sacrifices have made possible.

To participate in DAV’s fundraiser, guests can show a flyer or mention DAV to their server when visiting any CPK and the brand will donate 20% of all food and beverage sales to the organization. Donations will be made for any dine-in, take-out, catering and online orders at cpk.com when a guest enters PROMO CODE: DAV at checkout**.

On the November 11 Veterans Day holiday, veterans and active military members can select complimentary items from a special CPK menu, including a choice of one of CPK’s California-inspired pizzas, pastas or entrée salads and a beverage. CPK will also provide an exclusive buy one, get one free pizza, pasta, or salad offer good for a return visit from November 12 through November 21***.

“California Pizza Kitchen is honored to celebrate active and retired U.S. military members for their bravery and sacrifice this Veterans Day,” said California Pizza Kitchen EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hargrove. “As part of our longstanding tradition, we are proud to show our appreciation and gratitude for their service with a complimentary meal and nationwide fundraiser that supports and lifts up the veteran community.”

“It’s been wonderful working with CPK these past four years as they help us continue our mission of supporting our nation’s veterans and their families,” said DAV CEO Marc Burgess. “We’re grateful we can thank our veteran community together this way and know funds raised will help create a lasting, positive impact for many who dedicated their lives to protecting our nation.”

For more information on CPK’s Veterans Day menu, please visit https://www.cpk.com/events/veteransday.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love. For more information, visit cpk.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Download the CPK Rewards® app for iOS and Android to earn & redeem rewards, order online, and enjoy exclusive CPK perks all year long.

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

*Offer valid for veterans and active military only. On 11/11/2022, choose one entrée from our special Veterans Day Menu, dine-in only. No substitutions. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion.

**Fundraiser valid only on 11/07/22 – 11/09/22. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation. Offer valid for dine-in, takeout, online, catering, curbside and CPK delivery. Not valid for third-party delivery.

***Veterans special offer card available while supplies last. Offer valid for a Free Pizza, Pasta or Salad (of equal or lesser value) on your next visit with the purchase of any Pizza, Pasta or Salad; excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity. Valid for dine-in only. One time use only. No cash value. Not valid on delivery. Offer excludes add-ons, substitutions and seasonal menu items. Limit one offer per table. Offer valid 11/12/22 –11/21/22 only.

Veterans Day Menu, DAV Fundraiser, and Veterans Special Offer Card valid at participating locations; not valid at franchise locations in Guam, stadiums, universities, airports, international locations, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, or the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev.

Contacts

Tara Woodall



[email protected]