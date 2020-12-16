California Pizza Kitchen Partners with Leading Specialty Retailer Morpho Travel Retail to Bring Flavors of the World to Latin America

First-ever international CPK airport restaurants to open in Santiago, Chile and San Jose, Costa Rica in late 2021

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced its partnership with leading Costa Rica-based specialty retailer Morpho Travel Retail, a subsidiary of Grupo Britt, expanding CPK’s global footprint into Latin America and marking its first-ever international airport restaurants outside the United States. Franchise location openings in Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, Chile and Aeropuerto Internacional Juan Santamaría in San Jose, Costa Rica are slated for the second half 2021. The expansion furthers CPK’s strategic international growth plans following its recent announcement of openings in the Philippines, South Korea, and the newly renovated Salt Lake City International Airport.

“CPK grew from its passion in combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world. Morpho’s commitment to high quality products and the celebration of local cultures and communities makes them the ideal partner for CPK’s continued global expansion,” said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global Development & Franchise Operations at CPK. “Morpho’s partnership represents the continued strength of the CPK brand, its innovative products, and high-quality service.”

“We at Morpho Travel Retail are excited to be joining forces with CPK. This partnership provides the opportunity to continue our expansion in the food and beverage division, in two very promising airport locations. We are thrilled to work closely with the CPK management team and offer a fresh and healthy food menu to our customers,” said Adriana Echandi, CEO Morpho Travel Retail.

With Grupo Britt’s Morpho Travel Retail, CPK will expand its daily menu offerings to include high quality, locally sourced coffee and breakfast items such as CPK Classic Breakfast Sandwich and Crispy Brioche French Toast, in addition to other “Cali Health” inspired menu items.

Founded in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 1985, CPK is celebrating 35 years of colliding unexpected flavors and high-quality ingredients to create uniquely craveable dishes, like the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, a #1 global seller, and CPK’s industry-first, vegetable-powered Cauliflower Pizza Crust. From artisan, California-style pizzas, to creative salads, better-for-you options like Power Bowls and Cedar Plank Salmon, and handcrafted beverages made with fresh, globally inspired ingredients, CPK is known for culinary innovations that lead the trends, served in a relaxed yet vibrant setting anchored by CPK’s hearth pizza oven and open kitchen, where guests can watch their meals prepared from scratch.

CPK’s global footprint includes more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories, which includes 40 international franchise locations as well as 16 domestic franchise locations in airports, casinos and stadiums throughout the United States.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

About Grupo Britt/Morpho Travel Retail:

Morpho Travel Retail is a specialty travel retailer with over 175 stores in 11 countries that owns and manufactures its key brands of gourmet coffees, chocolates and specialty items, custom designs most of its products and integrates its physical and web-channels. Grupo Britt core capabilities are: know-how in product and store creation, execution skills, precise logistics, strong customer service, speed of execution, and leadership that is comfortable in an international environment. These qualities are at the core of our everyday operations which has created a unique travel retailer.

