California Pizza Kitchen Opens in Three New Locations Across the Globe

The global restaurant brand brings its signature California-style pizzas to new locations in the Philippines, South Korea and Salt Lake City

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the openings of restaurants in three global markets: Manila, Philippines; Daegu, South Korea and Salt Lake City. The opening of these new franchise locations marks the beginning of CPK’s emergence from its restructuring process, charting the way for an even stronger future for the brand. In addition to these three new openings, CPK is planning three additional new international locations that are already under construction.

The new franchise locations are located at the Evia Mall in Manila, Philippines; Daegu Mall in Daegu, South Korea and the Salt Lake City Airport. The new restaurants in Manila and Daegu will be the 5th and 7th location in the Philippines and South Korea respectively, and are evidence of the company’s strategic expansion in growing markets and its business and financial health. The initial openings for all three locations were met with great success.

“At CPK, we take great pride in sharing our passion for California-style pizza, fresh and creative ingredients and best-in-class hospitality with our guests whether they are on the road, or overseas,” said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global Development & Franchise Operations at CPK. “This has been truly an unprecedented year due to COVID-19 headwinds, but these openings and future construction highlight the confidence we and our partners have in the strength of the brand and its restructuring plan.”

The new Philippines location is now open at the Evia Mall after government officials eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. As with all CPK locations, all the new restaurants are implementing rigorous cleaning and safety measures and customers can enjoy CPK’s innovative, California cuisine with complete peace of mind and security.

“We’re very proud to partner with Pie Co., Seoulland and HMSHost and expand our franchise relationships in these three CPK Markets. It takes a lot of trust, passion and strength during these times to make such an investment and these openings are a clear indication of that commitment,” Minardi continued.

Founded in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 1985, CPK is celebrating 35 years of colliding unexpected flavors and high-quality ingredients to create uniquely craveable dishes, like the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, a #1 global seller, and CPK’s industry-first, vegetable-powered Cauliflower Pizza Crust. From artisan, California-style pizzas, to creative salads, better-for-you options like Power Bowls and Cedar Plank Salmon, and handcrafted beverages made with fresh, globally inspired ingredients, CPK is known for culinary innovations that lead the trends, served in a relaxed yet vibrant setting anchored by CPK’s hearth pizza oven and open kitchen, where guests can watch their meals prepared from scratch.

CPK’s global footprint includes more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories, which includes 40 international franchise locations as well as 16 domestic franchise locations in airports, casinos and stadiums throughout the United States.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

Contacts

Media Contact

Grace Gill Qayoumi



[email protected]

510-853-9034