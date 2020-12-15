California Pizza Kitchen Names Judd Tirnauer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) announced today the appointment of Judd Tirnauer as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With over 25 years of progressive finance and strategic planning experience mainly in the restaurant and retail business, including over 10 years in the CFO role, Tirnauer will lead CPK’s financial restructuring strategy, focus on growth opportunities, and oversee the accounting and finance teams.





“CPK is proud to welcome Judd to the team,” said Jim Hyatt, CEO of CPK. “With his proven track record in finance with both public and private equity brands, we are confident in Judd’s expertise and ability to lead CPK’s financial strategy and build on the Company’s business momentum.”

Judd most recently served as the CFO for Black Angus Steakhouse in Sherman Oaks, CA, and prior with Real Mex Restaurants and Wet Seal. He also spent 15 years at Destination Maternity Corporation, which operated four brands – A Pea in the Pod, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity and Mimi Maternity – and led several projects aimed at reducing operating costs, improving overall margins and EBITDA, reducing debt load and inventory management.

“I’m excited to be joining such an iconic brand and look forward to working with Jim and the executive team on charting CPK’s future growth,” said Tirnauer.

Founded in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 1985, CPK is celebrating 35 years of colliding unexpected flavors and high-quality ingredients to create uniquely craveable dishes, like the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, a #1 global seller, and CPK’s industry-first, vegetable-powered Cauliflower Pizza Crust. From artisan, California-style pizzas, to creative salads, better-for-you options like Power Bowls and Cedar Plank Salmon, and handcrafted beverages made with fresh, globally inspired ingredients, CPK is known for culinary innovations that lead the trends, served in a relaxed yet vibrant setting anchored by CPK’s hearth pizza oven and open kitchen, where guests can watch their meals prepared from scratch.

CPK’s global footprint includes more than more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories, which includes 40 international franchise locations as well as 16 domestic franchise locations in airports, casinos and stadiums throughout the United States.

