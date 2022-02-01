California Pizza Kitchen Introduces New Menu Including Expanded Lunch Duos Ideal for Time-Pressed Diners

The latest menu features new lunch salads, soups & sandwiches, all day California-inspired signature beverages and more

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a global restaurant brand dedicated to serving creative California cuisine, is celebrating the freshness of the season with the debut of a new menu available at locations nationwide*. In addition to all-new items designed with a California state of mind such as Wild Mushroom + Brie soup and Baja Crunch salad, CPK has expanded their popular Lunch Duos to include new sandwiches and CPK’s pizzas which can be paired with a salad or soup – a quick and unrivaled lunch option perfectly suited for time-pressed lunch guests at a great value. To further bring CPK’s distinctly California vibe to guests across the country, CPK has also unveiled new beverage experiences – including gin-based cocktails in partnership with California-based spirits brand Gray Whale Gin – available during lunch and dinner.





Now, all 19 of CPK’s inventive pizzas are available as part of the popular Lunch Duos menu, with guest favorites including the Jamaican Jerk Chicken pizza and California Club pizza. From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily, guests are invited to create their own lunch duo by pairing two items including a half sandwich or any 7-inch pizza with a salad or soup, starting at just $8.99.

“Our new spring menu items creatively combine California-inspired flavors and fresh, seasonal ingredients to produce a distinctly west coast culinary experience for our guests,” said Brian Sullivan, SVP of Culinary Innovation at CPK. “The new lunch additions capture the California sense of place by incorporating ingredients favored throughout the state and are the perfect excuse for our guests to visit CPK for their mid-day meal.”

Two new California-inspired lemonades take center stage as refreshing non-alcoholic beverages this spring. Plus, in partnership with Gray Whale Gin – a small-batch gin distilled from California botanicals foraged along the migratory path of the majestic Gray Whale along the Pacific Coast – CPK continues to celebrate its home state with two new cocktails, Oceanside and Big Sur. These recipes feature Gray Whale Gin and enticing fresh ingredients such as Agave Lime, fresh Basil, Lavender and more. Every bottle of Gray Whale Gin supports Oceana which protects and restores the world’s oceans to ensure Gray Whales will continue to make their epic migratory journey for years to come.

Additional details on CPK’s new menu items include:

New Lunch Salad, Soup & Sandwiches : CPK brings spring-forward menu items to the lunch menu: Catalina Chicken Sandwich : Lightly breaded chicken breast, caramelized onions, baby greens, whipped goat cheese and Sriracha aioli. California Caprese Sandwich : Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, cucumbers, fresh Mozzarella and CPK’s housemade Lemon Herb vinaigrette (with an option to add oven-roasted turkey breast). Wild Mushroom + Brie Soup : Rich, creamy and decadent wild mushroom and brie soup. Baja Crunch Salad : Roasted corn & black bean salsa and spinach topped with crispy corn tortilla strips, toasted pepitas and CPK’s housemade herb ranch.

: CPK brings spring-forward menu items to the lunch menu: New Signature Cocktails : CPK encourages the spirit of adventure with two new signature cocktails made with Gray Whale Gin: Oceanside : Gray Whale Gin is combined with Agave Lime and Fresh Basil Big Sur : Gray Whale Gin is combined with Monin Lavender, Agave Lime, Lemon and Fresh Lavender

: CPK encourages the spirit of adventure with two new signature cocktails made with Gray Whale Gin: New Handcrafted Lemonades : CPK’s signature fresh squeezed lemonade gets a twist with two thirst-quenching recipes: Golden State Lemonade : California sunshine in a glass! CPK’s beautiful golden-hued lemonade with antioxidant rich Turmeric and Fresh Mint. Desert Pear Lemonade : CPK’s refreshing lemonade with sweet floral combinations of ripe Pear and the Fruit of Prickly Pear Cactus with Fresh Mint.

: CPK’s signature fresh squeezed lemonade gets a twist with two thirst-quenching recipes:

To learn more about California Pizza Kitchen’s new menu please visit https://www.cpk.com/menu.

*Available at participating locations only

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in over 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines, and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds an imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Chat with us on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards® app for iOS and Android to earn & redeem delicious rewards, order online, and enjoy exclusive pizza perks all year long.

