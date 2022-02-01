California Pizza Kitchen Expands Its Menu with Timeless Seafood Entrees and Seasonal Summer Favorites

Premium seafood and refreshing flavors are prominently featured in all menu categories

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a global restaurant brand dedicated to serving creative California cuisine, celebrates the summer months with a new menu filled with premium seafood and fresh berries, available at restaurants nationwide starting today. Built around California’s reputation for exceptional seafood and fresh produce, the new menu includes Seafood Cioppino, a flavor-forward, tomato-based seafood stew created on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, and CPK’s returning summer favorite, California Fields Salad, made with juicy watermelon, local strawberries and California-grown pistachios. Refreshing summer beverages include the introduction of the Summer Fruit Sangria and Sparkling Watermelon Cooler, adding summer flair to CPK’s thoughtfully crafted beverage menu.





As the inventor of the world-famous Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, CPK is known for its unquenchable culinary curiosity when it comes to using unique ingredients on its hand-tossed crust. Beyond its diverse range of pizzas, CPK continues to scale the breadth of its menu of equally tasty salads, entrees, pastas and desserts, with the new menu focusing heavily on premium items outside the pizza category. From its California state of mind, the international brand is driven by culinary innovation and consistently introducing delicious, gourmet experiences to its guests.

“Two things that immediately come to mind when we hear the words ‘California’ and ‘summer’ are fresh fruits and vegetables and seafood, and that’s what our new summer menu is all about,” said Brian Sullivan, SVP of Culinary Innovation at CPK. “Our Seafood Cioppino is the star of our new menu, made with bold flavors and fresh ingredients. It anchors the rest of our lineup of light, refreshing dishes that are ideal during the rising summer temperatures. We used lots of bright fruits like strawberries and watermelon and really took advantage of all the great seafood available during the summer, so our guests will see beautiful filets of salmon, fresh mussels, bay scallops and more.”

The summer inspired new menu offerings include:

Salad California Fields Salad : Fresh watermelon, strawberries and baby greens with housemade Champagne vinaigrette, Feta, fresh basil, and California pistachios.

Entrée Dishes Seafood Cioppino : The CPK version of the Italian classic. Blue mussels, calamari, white fish, bay scallops, and shrimp in a white wine tomato broth with fennel, garlic, and fresh basil. Served with grilled baguette. Salmon with Pan-Roasted Summer Vegetables : North Atlantic salmon roasted on a cedar plank in CPK’s hearth oven. Served with fingerling potatoes, seasonal cherry tomatoes, charred onions, and bell peppers with garlic, capers, red chili, and fresh Italian parsley.

Dessert Strawberry Shortcake : A delicious shortcake biscuit piled high with seasonal strawberries, whipped cream, and housemade candied lemon zest. Recommended with Vanilla Häagen-Dazs.

Signature Beverages Summer Fruit Sangria : A crisp and light blend of Rosé, watermelon and basil-infused Grey Goose Vodka, with fresh strawberries, watermelon, and mint. Sparkling Watermelon Cooler : Perfect for the summer! Freshly puréed watermelon with lime, Monin watermelon, and sparkling water.



To learn more about the new menu or find a California Pizza Kitchen near you please visit https://www.cpk.com.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in over 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines, and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds an imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Chat with us on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards® app for iOS and Android to earn & redeem delicious rewards, order online, and enjoy exclusive pizza perks all year long.

