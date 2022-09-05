California Pizza Kitchen Celebrates Moms Everywhere with the Return of Heart-Shaped Pizzas and Gift Cards for a Limited Time

CPK is also gifting one lucky Mom a spa package for two; Runners-up to win at-home relaxation kits

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–There are many ways to recognize mom or a motherly figure this year and California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a global restaurant brand dedicated to serving creative California cuisine, is serving up more than one way to help you show her how much she’s appreciated this Mother’s Day.





Available for dine-in only on Sunday, May 8, guests can order any of their favorite CPK pizzas on heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge and any guest who dines on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, will also receive a buy-one-get-one voucher which can be redeemed for pizza, pasta or salad of equal or lesser value from May 9 – May 17.*

What’s more, consumers who download the CPK app and register for CPK Rewards will be entered for a chance to win multiple prizes including a spa package for two and at-home relaxation care packages to encourage “me time” and self-care. Winners will be drawn on May 9, 2022, and details on the prizes include:

Spa Package for Two: One (1) grand prize winner will receive a gift card valued at $600 which can be redeemed for a spa package for two at a spa location chosen by CPK

One (1) grand prize winner will receive a gift card valued at $600 which can be redeemed for a spa package for two at a spa location chosen by CPK At-Home Relaxation Kits: Two (2) runners-up winners will receive at-home relaxation kits that bring the joys of a spa to mom at home and contain an eye mask, socks, a towel, hammock, dice, neck wrap, journal, a Sipski wine glass and a bottle of bubbly valued at $250

“Moms and motherly figures always deserve to be celebrated and this Mother’s Day, we look forward to playing our part in helping families honor those near and dear to their hearts with special dining experiences, luxurious spa inspired giveaways and more,” said Ashley Ceraolo, SVP of Marketing at CPK. “There’s no greater joy than sharing a special moment with Mom over a delicious meal and we welcome all to join us and create lasting memories in our restaurants.”

For more information, please visit cpk.com/mothersday.

*Offer valid for a Free Pizza, Pasta or Salad (of equal or lesser value) on your next visit with the purchase of any Pizza, Pasta or Salad; excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity. Valid for dine-in and take-out only. Not valid for 3rd party delivery. Offer valid at participating locations; not valid at location in Guam, airports, stadiums, universities, Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Mobile Kitchen or international locations. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. One-time use only. No cash value. Offer excludes add-ons, substitutions and seasonal menu items. Limit one offer per check. Offer valid 5/9/22 – 5/17/22 only.

