California Pizza Kitchen Announces Appointment of Ashley Sheetz to Board of Directors

New Board Member is a transformational leader in retail technology and brings vast experience across a range of marketing functions

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the appointment of Ashley Sheetz to its board of directors. With a demonstrated history of experience spanning marketing, public relations, CRM and loyalty, consumer insights, e-commerce and omnichannel efforts, Ms. Sheetz brings a unique perspective to the company’s board.





Ashley currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Customer Officer of the popular home décor superstore At Home Group Inc. In 2021, she received an award from Chain Store Age magazine recognizing her as a Top Woman in Retail Technology for use of innovative retail technologies and advancements. Under her leadership, her team transformed At Home’s marketing capabilities to a powerhouse of digital and analytical marketing, including the company’s Insider Perks loyalty program, which now has more than 11.5 million members. Prior to her role at At Home, Ms. Sheetz held the titles of Chief Marketing Officer and Group Vice President at Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., as well as Chief Marketing Officer at GameStop, Inc. She also served on the board of directors at Springs Window Fashions Manufacturing Co. from 2018 to 2021.

“Throughout her career, Ashley has played pivotal roles in positively transforming the marketing strategies for various companies, and applying innovative technologies to drive topline growth,” said Jim Hyatt, Chief Executive Officer of California Pizza Kitchen. “Ashley’s appointment to CPK’s Board of Directors is a significant step forward as we continue to build on our strong business momentum and deliver on our long-term strategic vision for the brand and overall guest experience.”

California Pizza Kitchen has returned to pre-pandemic performance levels due to its success with off-premise dining, upgrades to its digital experience and continued emphasis on culinary menu innovation.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines, and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds an imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Chat with us on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards® app for iOS and Android to earn & redeem delicious rewards, order online, and enjoy exclusive pizza perks all year long.

Contacts

Tara Woodall



[email protected]