California Pizza Kitchen Announces Addition of New, Plant-Based Twist of Its Iconic BBQ Chicken Pizza – The BBQ “Don’t Call Me Chicken”™ Pizza

New Plant-Based Option Demonstrates CPK’s Commitment to California Health and Joins Other Innovations Like the Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen, the global restaurant brand and pioneer of the BBQ chicken pizza, today announced the next exciting evolution for our flagship menu item, the BBQ “Don’t Call Me Chicken”™ Pizza, a plant-based pizza every bit as delicious as the original and now available for vegetarians and flexitarians alike.





Starting today, guests can enjoy our legendary BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, red onions and fresh cilantro with our 100% plant-powered chicken substitute at any of CPK’s 155 corporate-owned restaurants across the United States and Canada.

The new menu offering represents CPK’s ongoing commitment to “California Health” innovation and a long-standing spirit of adapting to changing consumer tastes and needs.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new option for guests who are flexitarian, looking to cut down on meat or just want to try a fresh twist on our classic pizza,” said Brian Sullivan, Executive Head Chef and SVP of Culinary Innovation at CPK. “Our BBQ Chicken Pizza has been the cornerstone of our California-style menu since our first restaurant opened 35 years ago, and now we’re proud to bring the pizza that put us on the map to an even broader consumer subset.”

With today’s announcement, CPK continues to lead the industry in innovative food advancements for flexitarian guests who are looking for more diverse or eco-friendlier options. CPK was the first national restaurant to offer gluten-free crust in 2013 and built on that legacy with the introduction of cauliflower crust in 2018.

During this turbulent time for the restaurant industry, the introduction of this new plant-based option demonstrates the resilience and strength of the CPK brand and the company’s overall business stability and growth.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cpk.com/event/plantbased

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 240 restaurants in 10 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

