California Learning Center Announces Launch of SummerCampAcademy.Online

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Academy Learning, a full-service, K-12 learning center offering online and on-ground K-12 Academic Tutoring, SAT Prep, and a wide choice of Academic Enrichment and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) courses for students, announces the launch of SummerCampAcademy.online, a platform for live online and online classes and camps.

Academy Learning’s Founder and Director, Salli Ford, M.Ed., is a former science teacher and mom whose own children asked her to add more options for online learning. “I told my mom if she wanted kids to do tutoring, she had to offer something fun too”, said Salli’s youngest daughter, age 9. Opened in 2013, Academy Learning’s main location in Sacramento is always busy serving students M-F, 9am-8pm. Salli drew on years of classroom experience and added 7 years of serving hundreds of families in collaboration with teachers and administrators at nearly 20 local public and private schools to design and launch Academy Learning’s online courses. The platform will remain available year-round at their main site: academylearning.online.

“It’s nice to actually know the person behind such an amazing online learning site. I’ve known Salli for years and witnessed how much kids love her and her teachers. Now Salli’s adapted (the Academy) to offer an online learning platform with so many cool choices that I can trust and my kids want to take advantage of”, says Karen T. of Sacramento, whose two children attend classes.

For the launch of SummerCampAcademy.online, Salli invited some of the best instructors and industry veterans in California to submit course ideas. Before being hired, each candidate had to pass a background check. One of her new instructors, Miss Sheree, has years of experience working for Warner Brothers and other studios in graphic design. Among the many other subjects are Magic, Acting, Comedy, Screenwriting, Comic Book Writing, Coding, Photoshop and Illustrator, Video Editing, LEGO Robotics, Fashion Design and Illustration, Journalism, Public Speaking, Magic, Theme Park Design, Roller Coaster Physics, Kid Entrepreneurs, Culinary Kids, and LEGO Robotics. In keeping with her long-held support for special needs students, Salli is also offering summer classes for dyslexic and autistic children and their parents.

Online camps/Classes run from June 1st through July 31st, while online and on-ground Academic Tutoring/Enrichment run year-round.

