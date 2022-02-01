Caesars Entertainment Relaunches Tropicana Online Casino in New Jersey

Iconic online gaming brand returns with new offerings and unmatched rewards

TRENTON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced the relaunch of Tropicana Online Casino in the state of New Jersey. The new iCasino app and online casino experience offers customers enhanced functionality with a catalog of industry-leading casino games and an improved integration with the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®.

“Caesars has a legacy in New Jersey with a history of providing a best-in-class gaming experience,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President of iGaming at Caesars Digital. “The relaunch of Tropicana Online Casino is an important step in our progression toward providing valued customers with the best iGaming products in the industry. We’re confident this new offering delivers an elevated online casino experience with rewards that can’t be matched, similar to the industry-best experiences customers enjoy at Tropicana Atlantic City.”

Tropicana Online Casino is now live on desktop at TropicanaCasino.com and available for download on iOS and Android. New Jersey customers can expect a wide variety of classic and cutting-edge casino games, including American and European Roulette, market leading slot games from best-in-class providers, live dealer Blackjack, Poker and Baccara and digital classics like video Poker, and much more.

“Tropicana Online Casino enhances the exceptional gaming experience we take pride in bringing to our New Jersey customers every day,” said Joseph Giunta, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Tropicana Atlantic City. “We are pleased to offer our guests the convenience of enjoying their favorite casino games in a fresh and responsible manner, right at their fingertips.”

Every casino bet placed earns Tier Credits that contribute to one’s status and Reward Credits that can be redeemed for exclusive Caesars Rewards experiences and discounted getaways at various Caesars Entertainment locations throughout the United States. In addition, eligible online casino customers in New Jersey can elevate their online gaming experience with an exciting welcome offer and new promotional offers released several times a week, ranging from deposit bonus matches, reward spins, Reward Credit multipliers, and more.

An industry leader in responsible gaming, Caesars remains committed to responsible gaming education. As a complement to the tools in place that encourage responsible play with Tropicana Online Casino, Caesars recently announced two new responsible gaming policies.

The first is the industry’s most comprehensive universal exclusion policy, which adds participants who are currently on a state-sponsored self-exclusion list where Caesars operates to the universal exclusion list for all Caesars’ gaming facilities and platforms across the enterprise. In addition, the company has adopted an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that restricts Caesars Rewards accounts to individuals over 21 years of age and, where permitted by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those over 21 years of age.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

