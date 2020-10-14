C4 Systems Appoints Avionics Advisor to Expand and Serve U.S. Market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C4 Systems appoints Larry Liss to its advisory board to assist C4S in penetrating the U.S. aviation market. Liss, a highly decorated U.S. Army captain, flew more than 650 combat missions as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. During his career he logged more than 4500 hours of flight time in helicopters and airplanes. Among his awards for valor are the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal for Valor, three Purple Hearts, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry twice. Liss provides advisory and consultative services to major corporations with world-wide operations and regularly lobbies on behalf of Veterans’ affairs and their companies. When interviewed about becoming an advisor of C4S and the company’s capability Liss emphasized, “So many pilots that I have known would be alive today if their aircraft had been equipped with C4 – I could have been one of them if it were not for pure luck. C4 provides helicopter crews with the required situational awareness to navigate safely, saving precious lives”. Liss also addressed the ongoing fires along the West Coast stating, ”With C4 installed in all of the cockpits in operation fighting the fires, seeing through the smoke and haze would now be possible, decreasing the chances for error and increasing the mission effectiveness and safety.”

About C4 Systems:

C4 Systems is disrupting the $100 billion Aerospace modernization market, through innovative software & augmented reality technology. The company has developed proprietary technology, enabling baseline and outdated aircrafts of different types (helicopters, fixed wing, jets) to modernize and digitize at minimal cost. C4S’s solution significantly increases flight mission safety and efficiency through an integrated AR, data science, and communication system designed to be installed with zero to little integration efforts nor regulation requirements and at a fraction of the price as compared to competitive solutions. Since the launch, C4S has acquired some of the world’s most demanding clients (Israeli Air Force, Israeli police squadron and Israeli firefighting squadron, Asian and North American aviation organizations) and continues to expand the business globally.

