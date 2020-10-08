C-Sweet Webinar: “Digital Health Panel” Discusses Advancement and Transformation in Digital Health

October 15 Event Features Digital Health Experts Exploring Post Covid Innovation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster and renew executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, has announced a new Webinar –Advances in Digital Health – set for Thursday, October 15, at 11:30 AM PDT. With the ongoing global pandemic, we question the state of digital health privacy, technology to find and combat disease, as well as the role of the United States in the age of global digital healthcare. C-Sweet has assembled four Digital Health experts to help answer these questions and discuss healthcare changes in the Covid-19 Era.

C-Sweet speakers include:

Michele Colucci , CEO of DigitalIDX Ventures,

, CEO of DigitalIDX Ventures, Nita Moritz , CEO of Kova International,

, CEO of Kova International, Sylvia Kim , Managing Director, The Koa Venture Fund

, Managing Director, The Koa Venture Fund Cari Hash , SVP Enterprise Sales, Key Information Systems a Converge Company, Telehealth.

, SVP Enterprise Sales, Key Information Systems a Converge Company, Telehealth. Moderator: Yiwen Li, Strategy and Business Development, Masimo

“With the many changes related to Covid, we are exploring healthcare sectors disrupted by and benefiting from digital health,” said Dianne Gubin, President of Amplify Professional Services Inc., an executive search and IT consulting firm, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “This panel will discuss innovative changes and venture funding in the delivery of health and quality care.”

“This panel of experts explores digital health adaptation and how to diagnose illnesses earlier with less invasive, less expensive, and more accurate technology. With the increase in Artificial Intelligence data gathering, doctors are now diagnosing illnesses earlier and we explore what this means for patients,” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet.

C-Sweet corporate sponsor for this event is KeyInfo, a Converge Company.

Michele Colucci, Esq., CEO, Digital DX Ventures

Michele Colucci, Co-founder/Managing Partner, is a lawyer, serial entrepreneur, and Founder of companies in the legal, technology, retail and entertainment spaces. She has extensive experience operating in highly regulated verticals and has focused on issues from management to legal (employment, corporate, international, litigation, torts, negotiations, business strategy and marketing). Her last company focused on the application of big data and artificial intelligence in legal technology. She has worked in law firms, ran her own media production company, owned and operated a chain of retail stores in the political space, ran a political fundraising venue, and founded a legal technology company. Currently, Michele is an Advisor to eHealth Analytics, a digital health startup, and Quantellia, a platform powering decision-based analytics through artificial intelligence.

Nita Moritz, CEO, Kova International

Nita Moritz is the Chief Executive Officer of Kova International, Inc. She joined Kova International in 2013 during the carve out of the entity from its parent. She has also held positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Kova International. Prior to joining Kova International Nita Moritz held various positions at companies such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, The Coca Cola Company, Sprint PCS, James Hardie Industries and Generali Insurance both in the US and internationally.

Ms. Moritz holds Bachelor of Science degrees in both Accounting and Finance, and an MBA in Finance. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Sylvia Kim, Managing Director, The Koa Venture Fund

Sylvia Kim is an award-winning human rights lawyer and multilingual non-profit executive with over 15 years of experience in rights-based advocacy, community leadership, strategic planning, and fundraising. Sylvia’s latest ventures have been in the intersection of AI and healthcare and leveraging technology for good. As Managing Director of the Koa Venture Fund, she is passionate about the Koa vision of investing in early stage MedTech companies to turn life-saving ideas into vibrant commercial enterprises.

Cari Hash, SVP Enterprise Sales, Key Information Systems a Converge Company, Telehealth

Cari Hash serves as both Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Converge, as well as Senior Vice President of Sales at Datatrend Technologies. A highly experienced sales and technology leader, Cari is responsible for aligning the sales organization’s objectives with Converge’s business strategy and leading the way to build and maintain strong client relationships. She excels in solution selling, vendor management, strategic execution, and professional services. Cari has 20+ years’ experience in IT. She previously serves as President of MDSi and in the US Army as a Military Intelligence Linguist (Airborne). She is a WIT Executive Readiness Graduate and member of the National Association of Professional Women.

Yiwen Li, Strategy and Business Development, Masimo, a next-generation, personalized healthcare company enabling more effective treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes. Earlier she was responsible for expanding NantHealth innovative healthcare technology, big data platform and precision medicine solutions outside of the US. Yiwen is a Co-Founder of LA Blockchain Lab, a collaboration of academia, government, enterprise, investors, and startups to elevate the blockchain ecosystem in California and in Asia. Yiwen received a dual master degree with distinction in Global Studies and Economics from the London School of Economics and University of Vienna; a dual Bachelors’ degree in German and Business from Beijing Foreign Studies University. Yiwen has lived in fifteen cities, seven countries, and three continents. She is fluent in English, Mandarin, and German.

Registration and Featured Non-Profit

To register for this free online event, to go https://www.csweet.org/Events and sign up.

The webinar’s featured nonprofit: The Ryan McElroy Children’s Cancer Foundation, helps children in the Mid-Hudson Valley of New York with life-threatening illnesses.

About C-Sweet

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Executives in finance include Venture Capital, Private Equity, Institutional Investment, Investment Banking, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, and more for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level relationships for business development, collaboration and expanded career paths. The group focuses on creating expanded professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to foster innovation. The group creates new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing individual projects and your business.

Women who support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal advancement.

The organization offers exclusive educational networking events, panels and keynotes regularly. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send email to: [email protected]. To join C-sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.

Contacts

Media Contact:



[email protected]

D. Chmielewski



949-231-2965