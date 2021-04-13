C-Sweet Event: Women on Boards

April 15th virtual event on landing state/local board appointments features State of California Appointments Secretary Cathryn Rivera-Hernandez.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, announces a new virtual event — Women on Boards-How to Land a State Board or Government Position — set for Thursday, April 15th,2021, at 12 pm PDT. This event will feature Cathryn Rivera-Hernandez, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Secretary of Appointments, for a highly engaging discussion on the Government appointment process. The session will discuss open commissions, board seats at the local and state level as well as whom aspirants can contact if they would like to be considered for an appointee position.

“We are so pleased be able to host the event with Cathryn Rivera-Hernandez discussing Women on Boards and the availability of government positions,” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “It is important to understand the opportunities available across the government landscape and how C-Sweet women can gain access to them. Women bring a great perspective with diversity in experiences, education, and the ability to deal effectively with risk and challenging issues.”

“Government boards are actively seeking to add diversity and minority candidates,” said Dianne Gubin, President of Amplify Professional Services Inc., an executive search and IT consulting firm, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “There are many state board positions which need to be filled. There are advantages to being on these boards, as it’s not just the work, it’s also the ability to build your network at a higher level to make an impact.”

About our Speaker-

Cathryn Rivera-Hernandez was appointed by Governor Newsom in June 2019 to serve as Appointments Secretary.

Prior to her appointment, Cathryn served three administrations as a Board Member on the Agricultural Labor Relations Board beginning with her appointment by Governor Davis in November 2002. Prior to joining the ALRB, Cathryn served as the Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Governor Gray Davis. As Chief Deputy, Cathryn served as the Governor’s liaison to various state agencies, departments and boards including the Health and Human Services Agency, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Office of Emergency Services and Department of Food and Agriculture. As a member of the Cabinet office, Cathryn was responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of administration policy and legislative initiatives within the agencies. Cathryn also served as special legal counsel, working closely with the Legal Affairs Secretary on significant legal matters arising within the agencies and departments.

Cathryn received a B.S. in Business Management from Arizona State University and obtained her law degree from Boalt Hall at the University of California, Berkeley where she was co-editor-in-chief of the La Raza Law Journal.

Moderator Info

Tammy Tran

Tammy Tran has over twenty years of experience working in government, media, and nonprofit organizations. Currently, Tammy serves as Senior Manager in Local Public Affairs at Southern California Edison (SCE), leading its Orange County Government Relations Team. Tammy joined SCE in 2013 as Senior Community Liaison where she had responsibility for building strategic engagement and partnerships with community stakeholders across SCE’s service territory. In this role, she also served as a strategist to inform SCE’s senior management about important matters that impact diverse communities. Tammy has served in other roles including Government Relations Manager, Senior Manager for Community Engagement, and President of SCE’s Asian Pacific Islander Employee Resource Group.

C-Sweet corporate sponsors for this event include:

Converge Technology Solutions, a North American Software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services.

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the firm represents sophisticated clients — including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies — across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

Woodruff Sawyer– Woodruff Sawyer is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US with global expertise.

Google– Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Five technology companies in the U.S., alongside Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.

Registration and Featured Non-Profit

To register for this online event, go to https://www.csweet.org/Events and sign up.

The webinar’s featured nonprofit: RedRover staff and volunteers provide temporary emergency sheltering, resources, financial assistance, and emotional support when animals and people are in crisis. We empower educators to help kids develop empathy and awareness of animals’ well-being and increase awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond. RedRover

About C-Sweet

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Executives in finance include Venture Capital, Private Equity, Institutional Investment, Investment Banking, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, and more for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to promote innovation and create new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing business and individual projects.

Emerging leaders are supported by Women who support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal advancement.

The organization consistently offers exclusive educational networking events, panels, keynotes and mastermind programs. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send an email to: [email protected]. To join C-Sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.

Contacts

[email protected]

D. Chmielewski



949-231-2965



Sydney Drayton



[email protected]

978-210-7500