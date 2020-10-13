Buzzsprout Launches Transcript Distribution Toolset to Improve Podcast Accessibility And SEO

The innovative podcast hosting platform released a full podcast transcription workflow, enabling podcasters to boost organic discovery and improving the accessibility of podcasts to the hearing impaired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Buzzsprout, one of the world’s largest podcast hosting platforms, announced the launch of a new feature set that allows podcasters to easily distribute their own episode transcripts to listeners.

This toolset is a huge step forward in improving the accessibility of podcasts for the hearing impaired, as well as enhancing the end listener’s experience by allowing them to read along while listening. Additionally, transcription is critical to search engine optimization (SEO) and can boost podcasters’ ability to get discovered and grow their audiences.

“ We love podcasts and are in a good position to provide solutions to some of the growing pains this industry is facing,” said Kevin Finn, Co-Founder of Buzzsprout. “ Discoverability and accessibility are at the top of our list. It’s been encouraging to see app developers share our enthusiasm for this solution.”

Podcast Addict, a very popular podcast listening app on Android, is the first to integrate Buzzsprout’s new transcript distribution toolset into its app, providing its listeners with synchronized captions and a way to view the entire transcript from within the app. Buzzsprout is working closely with others in the industry and expects to announce additional integrations in the coming weeks and months.

“ I’m thrilled to bring transcripts to Podcast Addict listeners. A big thanks to Buzzsprout for adding this in their feeds and for providing the implementation specs. This will benefit both listeners and podcasters,” said Xavier Guillemane, Developer of Podcasts Addict. “ When people see this, they are going to want it available everywhere.”

The launch of this transcription toolset is a culmination of years of work. Buzzsprout is currently distributing over 46,000 transcripts with hundreds more published through the platform every day. For more information on the importance of podcast transcripts and how you can add them to your own podcast or listening application, visit the Buzzsprout Blog.

Buzzsprout is the premier podcast hosting platform for new and experienced podcasters. Having helped over 300,000 podcasters start their own podcast, Buzzsprout is a trusted platform that takes away the complexity of starting a podcast and provides ease of use, educational tips, and a modern toolset to help your show stand out. Buzzsprout is one of the largest and fastest-growing hosting platforms, offering everything podcasters need to publish on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Podcast Addict, and hundreds of other podcast-listening apps. To learn more, visit www.buzzsprout.com.

