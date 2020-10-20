Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13

Venture Outside to a Japanese-Inspired World in the Newest Expansion Pack for PC and Consoles

Watch The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Trailer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced that The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape is coming to PC and Mac via Origin™ and Steam, and to Xbox One and PlayStation®4 systems on November 13. The 10th expansion pack introduces the majestic and serene world of Mt. Komorebi, a new location for Sims looking for a getaway from their everyday lives or a new dream home. The Japanese-inspired world offers a variety of activities for Sims to enjoy, from unwinding in the mountain’s onsen bathhouse, meditating on mindful walks or testing their limits with exciting, and sometimes dangerous sports activities like skiing, snowboarding and rock climbing.





“The Sims team is constantly exploring new ways Simmers can play with life, and The Sims 4 Snowy Escape will offer them the freedom to choose their own adventures in the new world of Mt. Komorebi,” said Graham Nardone, Producer of The Sims 4 Snowy Escape. “Whether Sims want to hit the slopes and go on daring excursions on the mountain, prefer to unwind with scenic hikes and indulge in a day of relaxation, or even build their new dream home, this expansion pack provides something for everyone to enjoy.”

The first world in The Sims 4 to introduce both residential homes and rental lots for vacationers, Mt. Komorebi offers three new primary neighborhoods for Sims to take their dream vacation or make the winter locale their home. Players can look forward to more than 130 new Create a Sim items to create various looks to keep their Sims warm and stylish including winter activity wear and both modern everyday and traditional Japanese-inspired fashion. In addition, the expansion pack offers traditional and modern furniture options for players to design their sanctuary, with unique architectural styles and pieces including shoji doors, windows and screens, tatami mats and paper lanterns. Players can also add extra touches to create their very own oasis, like koi for decorative fountains and a rock garden under the shade of Japanese maple trees.

Sims will discover snow fun for everyone on Mt. Komorebi, including a multitude of high-energy winter sports, where they can tear up the snowy slopes with skiing, snowboarding, and sledding. The bravest of Sims can build up their rock climbing skills to conquer the daring and treacherous climb to reach Mt. Komorebi’s peak. Those who prefer to take a more laid back approach can enjoy relaxing hiking trails with beautiful, scenic views of the mountain and bamboo forests, soak their problems away in the natural hot springs or indulge in new foods and drinks including tasty hot pot around the kotatsu table.

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape also introduces Lifestyles and Sentiments features, adding more depth to Sims’ personalities and relationships. For the first time, up to 16 Lifestyles will manifest in response to a Sim’s actions and habits, changing their behaviors significantly more than Create a Sim traits as they reflect a Sim’s lived experiences. Sentiments represent how two Sims can feel differently about the outcome of a shared experience and have a lasting impact on Sims’ relationships to each other, affecting their social interactions.

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and will be available for $39.99. Information on how to preorder is available via TheSims.com. For more information about The Sims 4, follow @TheSims on Twitter, Instagram, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims.com.

DOWNLOAD ALL THE SIMS 4 SNOWY ESCAPE ASSETS at PRESS.EA.COM.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at http://www.ea.com/news.

Maxis, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY. FOR PC, SEE MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PACK.

Category: EA Studios

Contacts

Jino Talens



Sr. PR Manager



[email protected]

650-628-9111

Ray Almeda



Senior Communications Specialist



[email protected]

650-628-7015