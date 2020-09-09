Bugcrowd Expands Its Advisory Board With the Appointment of Two Distinguished Industry Executives

Strategic human resources leader and leading cybersecurity expert will provide insightful strategic and operational guidance as Bugcrowd continues its record growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bugcrowd, the #1 crowdsourced cybersecurity company, today announced the addition of two board advisory members, Norma Lane, chief human resources officer and executive vice president of people and places at Infoblox, and Dave Gerry, chief revenue officer and head of global operations at WhiteHat Security, a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of NTT Ltd. Both advisors bring a broad set of operational, technical and business management expertise, providing an immediate impact to Bugcrowd as it expands its global workforce and continues to evolve its cybersecurity platform.

Lane and Gerry join an advisory board composed of a deep bench of technology and cybersecurity executives. Members include Jeremiah Grossman, the founder of WhiteHat Security and current CEO of Bit Discovery; Tejas Shah, chief information officer of Arlo; HD Moore, a leading security researcher; and Don Listwin, CEO of iSchemaView.

Lane has over 20 years of experience maintaining the highest level of employee engagement and alignment to business strategies that maximized corporate objectives for innovation, operational excellence and financial performance at prior companies such as LiveOps, ShoreTel, Apple, Kaiser Permanente, and Fortinet Technologies. Highly regarded in the industry, Lane was recently recognized by the National Diversity Council for “Women to Watch,” and is a known advocate for diversity and inclusion having been instrumental in helping to strengthen business outcomes and the position of women executives and minorities within the technology sector.

“Bugcrowd is an amazing company, committed to high growth opportunities in every aspect of business,” said Lane. “I am thrilled to join an organization where I can help them push the boundaries to strengthen business, while being a strong champion for diversity in the workplace.”

Gerry brings nearly a decade of global operations and revenue leadership experience to the table and has been an advocate for ethical hacking in the cybersecurity industry since 2012. He has held several executive roles in the AppSec industry in companies such as Sumo Logic, Veracode and The Herjavec Group. In addition to his work, Gerry also volunteers for prestigious organizations such as the Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only organization, as well as InfraGard. InfraGard is a partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector that offers a vehicle for mutual learning opportunities relevant to the protection of critical infrastructure.

“Bugcrowd and WhiteHat have been working together for years to help our clients fend off cyberattacks that continuously attempt to infiltrate the IT infrastructure of organizations,” said Gerry. “As both a customer and a partner of Bugcrowd, I am excited to accept an advisory role because our companies have a like-minded and proactive approach to safeguarding digital business.”

“Both Dave and Norma bring a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to their roles as Bugcrowd advisory board members,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bugcrowd. “Bugcrowd is rapidly growing to meet the industry-demand for crowdsourced cybersecurity, serving as a force multiplier in any company’s security strategy. The addition of Dave and Norma rounds out our already strong advisory board composed of industry experts whose knowledge and strategic guidance will continue to help Bugcrowd thrive.”

“Bugcrowd” is a trademark of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security company. Top Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, Next Gen Pen Test, and Attack Surface Management programs. Bugcrowd’s award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world’s most elite hackers to help leading organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.

