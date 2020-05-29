Bublar’s Otherworld Heroes™ Wins Auggie Awards 2020

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s first location-based massively multiplayer online role-playing Swedish mobile game Otherworld Heroes™ is the Auggie Award winner 2020 in the category Best Game or Toy. The Auggie Awards, hosted by Augmented World Expo in Silicon Valley, has been the most recognized industry AR & VR awards show in the world since 2010.

The Best Game or Toy category connects to solutions that enable digital interaction with the physical world or physical interaction in the virtual world.

“We’re immensely proud, truly honored and incredibly happy! We started this journey with a dream to build an innovative location-based game that is unique and will end up in a sweet spot in the best of worlds from World of Warcraft and Pokémon GO,” says Wictor Hattenbach, Game Studio Director, Bublar Group.

Otherworld Heroes is built on Bublar’s proprietary mobile gaming platform and is the world’s first location-based MMORPG where players can both see and collaborate with each other on the map. This is unique! The technical platform makes it possible to create games that need to process large volumes of data traffic in real time and are linked to physical locations in the real world.

“I am not surprised that our talented Otherworld Heroes team made this happen. They have created a story told in a mobile game that is unique in the industry, developed on our own superpower technology platform,” says Maria Grimaldi, CEO of Bublar Group.

Mobile gaming made up 45 percent of the global games market in 2019 and reached around 68 billion USD. The market share for mobile games has increased sharply. The gaming market totaled 148.8 billion USD in 2019 with an annual growth rate of 7.2 per cent.

The game was soft launched and is available in Sweden, Poland and Indonesia on iOS and Android free of charge to download via Google Play or App store. More markets will be added as soon as the countries ease their restrictions due to Covid-19.

Bublar had yet another nomination that made it to the finals called “VR Fire Trainer.” All winners were announced on stage at AWE USA 2020 at the Auggie Award Ceremony on May 29. Auggie Award winners 2019 and 2018 in the Game & Toy Category were Magic Leap and Star Wars: Jedi Challenge by Lenovo, respectively.

Listen to our Otherworld Heroes’ team stories:

Sara Mena

Per Storloekken

Axel Ljung



Otherworld Heroes nomination video in Auggie Awards. Watch the video:

Otherworld Heroes Auggie Awards Winner 2020



For more information contact:

Wictor Hattenbach, Game Studio Director, Bublar Group email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 763 188 097

Maria A Grimaldi, CEO Bublar Group, email: [email protected],

Phone: +46 70 828 38 34



Follow Otherworld Heroes on Social Media:

Facebook Otherworld Heroes Facebook

Instagram Otherworld Heroes Instagram

Twitter Otherworld Heroes Twitter

Reddit Otherworld Heroes Reddit

Otherworld Heroes Trailer

Bublar Group

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop and Play.

The company has G & W fondkommission as Certified Adviser, Kungsgatan 3, Stockholm, email: [email protected], phone +46 8-503 000 50

Bublar Group AB (publ) Kungstensgatan 18, SE-113 57 Stockholm, Sweden Phone +46 8 559 251 20 www.bublar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab–publ-/r/bublar-s-otherworld-heroes–wins-auggie-awards-2020,c3124230

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16283/3124230/1256520.pdf Press release Bublar Group Otherworld Heroes Auggie Awards 2020 https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab–publ-/i/otherworld-heroes-caracters,c2791553 Otherworld Heroes caracters https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab–publ-/i/otherworld-heroes-blue,c2791554 Otherworld Heroes Blue

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bublars-otherworld-heroes-wins-auggie-awards-2020-301067987.html

SOURCE Bublar Group AB