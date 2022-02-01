BTV Showcases: Champion Iron Limited, Nouveau Monde Graphite, TD Asset Management, and More

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2023) – On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on April 29 & 30, 2023 – BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets with the following companies:

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/btv-showcases-champion-iron-nouveau-monde-graphite-td-asset-management-and-more-btv-episode-382

Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) – BTV checks in with Champion Iron, a leading producer of high-purity iron ore contributing to decarbonize the steel industry. Its Québec-based mine recently completed a US$1.6B expansion, doubling production to 15M tonnes per year and possesses a net debt-free balance sheet with recent dividends to shareholders.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) – Developing North America’s largest natural graphite operation to meet the growing demand in the EV and energy storage markets. With low-cost, carbon-neutral operations and proprietary purification technology, they’re poised to become a reliable, sustainable local supplier.

TD Asset Management – With a long history of delivering investment solutions, TD Asset Management’s expertise is now available in the ETF space. BTV highlights TDAM, a cost-effective ETF option for investors looking to diversify their portfolio during challenging economic times.

Including BTV at Roth:

BTV recently attended the Roth Conference in California and interviewed emerging companies in the capital markets from various sectors including:

D-Wave Quantum Inc. Guerrilla RF Inc. Dyadic International Inc. Kits Eyecare Ltd. Goldshore Resources Inc. New Pacific Metals Corp. Nano One Materials Corp. Ideal Power Inc. TAG Oil Ltd. Power Sustainable Lios EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Vizsla Silver Corp. Odyssey Semiconductor Inc.

About BTV – Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday April 29 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday April 30 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network – Sun May 7 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 [email protected]. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163909