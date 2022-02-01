BTV New Listing Alert Video: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc: AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Compliance & Risk Mitigation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2023) – CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) – CyberCatch provides a patented, unique AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution to address the root cause of data thefts and ransomware. CyberCatch’s SaaS solution fills the gap currently in the $150B+ cybersecurity annual spend marketplace. Invest early so you don’t miss out on this innovative cybersecurity solution.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-cybe-new-listing-alert-cybercatch-a-solution-for-cybersecurity-threats-btv-60sec

CyberCatch Holdings Inc. (TSXV: CYBE)

https://cybercatch.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164728