BTV Investor Alert – Mayfair Gold: 3.5 Million Ounce Resource Update Expected

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2023) – Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) – the company expects to report an updated resource estimate of approximately 3.5 million ounces for its flagship Fen Gib Gold project in Northeast Ontario by the end of Q2 2023. Mayfair gold has drilled more than 122,000 meters over the past 27 months and has made significant progress in expanding the project’s resource base. They are focused on exploration and development of gold resources in Canada and are committed to maintaining high environmental and social responsibility standards.

