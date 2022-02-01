Bryan Bergjans of Caliber Home Loans Named to 2023 Employee Veteran Leadership Awards List by Military Friendly®

COPPELL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caliber Home Loans, Inc. (“Caliber”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization; part of the Newrez Family of Companies, is proud to announce that Bryan Bergjans, SVP, National Director Military & Retail Production, has been named to the 2023 Employee Veteran Leadership Awards (EVLA) list by Military Friendly®. The EVLA list recognizes veterans who have made significant contributions to their organizations and communities through their leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

Bergjans, a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, has been with Caliber Home Loans since 2016 and has played a critical role in helping the company become one of the top lenders for military service members and veterans. As the Head of Military Lending, Bergjans is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Caliber’s military lending operations, including sales, marketing, customer service and community outreach.

“I am honored to be recognized by Military Friendly® for this prestigious award,” said Bergjans. “I am fortunate to work for a company that is committed to supporting our military service members and veterans, and I am proud to be part of a team that is dedicated to making a difference in their lives.”

The EVLA list is compiled annually by Military Friendly®, a leading organization that provides resources and support for veterans and military families. The list recognizes veterans from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to their organizations and communities.

“At Newrez and Caliber, we are committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for our military service members and veterans,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. “Bryan’s leadership and dedication to our military lending operations have been instrumental in helping us achieve this goal. We are proud to have him on our team and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

For more information on the Company’s commitment to our service members, visit https://military.caliberhomeloans.com/.

About Caliber

Caliber, part of the Newrez Family of Companies, is a proven leader in the U.S. mortgage market with a diversified, customer-centric, purchase-focused platform with headquarters in Coppell, Texas. Caliber is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for VA, FHA, and the USDA. Caliber carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, Fitch and DBRS.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. Military Friendly® is a registered trademark of Victory Media, Inc. and is not affiliated with Caliber Home Loans, Inc. or Newrez LLC. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

