Brown-Forman to Present at Deutsche Bank’s Global Consumer Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) will present at Deutsche Bank’s annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 16, 2022 in Paris.

Leanne Cunningham, Brown-Forman’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will begin speaking at approximately 8:30 a.m. (CEST) on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The “fireside chat” will be made available as a webcast via the Brown-Forman Corporation website – www.brown-forman.com – by selecting Investors/Events & Presentations.

It is recommended that listeners log on 10 minutes prior to the 8:30 A.M. (CEST) start. A replay will be available on the Brown-Forman website for at least 30 days following the event.

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

