Brown-Forman Announces Distribution Change in Japan In 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB), one of the largest American-owned spirits and wine companies, announces today its plan to distribute its own brands in Japan, effective April 1, 2024.

“We would like to thank Asahi and their entire team for their partnership over the past ten years and for successfully growing our portfolio in Japan,” said Aaron Martin, VP, General Manager, Brown-Forman Japan.

Japan is one of the world’s largest spirits markets, with a significant footprint and leading position in premium+ whiskey.

“We believe the new Brown-Forman Japan organization will drive growth through the continued development of our Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands and the broader super-premium brand portfolio in a key market,” said Ricardo Cupido, VP, Managing Director, Brown-Forman Asia. “This move is an important milestone for Brown-Forman and follows successful launches of owned distribution organizations in other regions of the world, including the recent transitions in Asia with South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.”

Brown-Forman will continue the collaboration with Asahi until March 31, 2024.

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated creation of a direct selling organization in Japan and its impact on the Company's business.

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to our public filings, including the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

