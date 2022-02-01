Brook Sims Appointed COO of MAC Diversity Recruiters

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAC Diversity Recruiters announced today that Brook Sims has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective August 22, 2022. Sims will lead the DEI division under MAC Executive Recruiters.

Sims has spent her career leading DEI, Talent Acquisition, HR, Sales, and Training in a variety of industries. Her experience has focused on delivering stellar people leadership, creating equitable workplaces, business growth, and outstanding client service.

“Increasing diversity is crucial for our workplaces, social environments, and economies and Brook is going to be a game changer for our DEI organization as well as our clients,” said Jeff Chaponick, Chief Executive Officer. “With her experience and future vision, I couldn’t imagine a more perfect individual to take on the role of COO at MAC Diversity.”

As COO, she will be responsible for supporting the CEO’s vision and initiatives, providing strategic growth, financial performance, and operational efficiency in helping MAC reach continued success as a leader and strategic partner to drive diversity.

“MAC has proven to be a leader in the Diversity and Talent Acquisition space,” said Sims. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the team and about what the future holds for us. We have the right people, the right time, and the right drive for true impact. There is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue to lead and empower others in the transformation of the way we experience the workplace and to drive the creation of more equitable, diverse, and connected environments.”

Sims is an active alumna of Paul Quinn College, a Dallas based HBCU, with a B.S. in Biology and Psychology and member of the Dallas chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Additionally, she serves as the Board VP for Midwest Food Bank – Texas Division, volunteers with Rainbow Days, and is a member of The Village Giving Circle, which is a black female founded and lead philanthropic organization.

