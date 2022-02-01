BronzeLens 2022 Selects Over 124 Films for its 13th Annual Film Festival

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlanta-based BronzeLens Film Festival (BronzeLens) has the distinction of being situated in one of the world’s leading film and television production hubs and it is positioned as a hotbed for creatives to ideate, collaborate, and garner support. Creators of various disciplines and the general public can experience BronzeLens in person, over the course of six days from August 23 to 28.

“Each year our official film selections are determined from a pool of submissions from various parts of the world, and every year I am in awe of the brilliant work produced by such a diverse mix of creatives,” said Deidre McDonald, BronzeLens Artistic Director. “The BronzeLens team is poised and ready to present films that represent the hopes, dreams, and experiences of filmmakers of color.”

Of the 124 official film selections,19 are Georgia productions and many films have an Afrofuturist or Horror theme. Selected films in the Features, Shorts, Documentary, Short Documentary, Dance Video, Web Series, Music Video, Student, and Reel South Short Documentary categories include the work of filmmakers representing the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Jamaica, Cuba, Nigeria, and India. BronzeLens is a designated Oscar Qualifying Festival in the Shorts category and 57 Shorts are among the official film screenings.

BronzeLens domestic and international film screenings, expert panels master classes, workshops, and signature events are scheduled to take place at venues throughout Atlanta’s Arts and Cultural districts. Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station, Landmark Midtown Art Cinema, and IPIC Atlanta are the hosts for BronzeLens official film selections screenings and The Starling Atlanta Midtown hotel is BronzeLens headquarters for educational programming and the Women SuperStars Honors.

BronzeLens Schedule Highlights

IPIC Atlanta



Daily Screenings: 11:00am – 6:00pm

Regal Atlantic Station



Opening Night Feature



Bronze Carpet: 7:00pm – 8:00pm



Screening: 8:00pm



Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over



Directors: Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner



Synopsis: This award-winning feature-length documentary tells the dramatic story of Dionne Warwick’s meteoric rise from New Jersey gospel choirs to international cross-over super-stardom.

Wednesday, August 24



Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema



Screening: 7:00pm



Jazz Night Screenings @ BronzeLens



Co-hosted by The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs



Little Satchmo



Director- John Alexander



Synopsis: Little Satchmo reveals the hidden daughter of Louis Armstrong; how one of Satchmo’s dearest loves was also his closest secret.



OMAR SOSA’S 88 WELL-TUNED DRUMS – Director -Soren Sorenson



Synopsis: This is a feature-length documentary on the life and music of Cuba-born, multiple Grammy nominee, pianist, and composer Omar Sosa

Thursday, August 25



THE STARLING MIDTOWN ATLANTA



9:00am



The Art of the Pitch



Presented by Emily Best



CEO & Founder, Seed&Spark

11:30am – 12:30am



Intimacy Coordination for Film/TV



Featuring Zuri Pryor Graves



Sexuality and Mental Health Therapist, Educator, and film/television Intimacy Coordinator

BronzeLens Clips and Conversation



Bronze Carpet: 7:00pm – 8:00pm



Screening: 8:00pm



Presented by Sony Pictures



Featuring J.D. Dillard, Director of the soon to be released film Devotion



Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Friday, August 26



THE STARLING MIDTOWN ATLANTA



Workshops and Panels



9:00am – 3:00pm

IPIC Atlanta



Screenings: 9:30am – 5:00pm



Web Series, Short Documentaries, Documentaries, Shorts, Nominated Films

Saturday, August 27



THE STARLING MIDTOWN ATLANTA



Workshops and Panels



9:00am – 3:00pm

State of the Film Industry



3:00pm – 4:00pm



Presented by Fulton Films

IPIC Atlanta



Screenings: 9:30am – 5:00pm



Nominated films in all categories

THE STARLING MIDTOWN ATLANTA



BronzeLens Women Superstars Honors



Bronze Carpet: 7:00pm – 8:00pm



Program: 8:00pm

Sunday August 28th



The Chandelier Room @ Monday Night Brewing



BronzeLens Sunday Brunch with the Brothers



10:00am -12noon

The Cecil B. Day Chapel @ The Carter Center



13th Annual BronzeLens Awards



Bronze Carpet: 7:00pm – 8:00pm



Program: 8:00pm

Media Access

Approved media will have access to select festival programming. To request access, please email BronzeLens Agency of Record Thrive Media at [email protected].

About the BronzeLens Film Festival



BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia, is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, that is dedicated to bringing national and worldwide attention to Atlanta as a center for film and film production for people of color. Its mission is two-fold: to promote Atlanta as the film mecca for people of color, showcase films, and provide networking opportunities that will develop the next generation of filmmakers. Since its inception, BronzeLens producers have brought national and worldwide attention to Atlanta, helping to showcase the city as a leader in the thriving film industry.

For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, please go to BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia.

Find Us: Facebook, Twitter. Instagram, YouTube

Official Hashtag: #BronzeLens2022

Contacts

Terri Vismale-Morris

Director of Public Relations



[email protected]