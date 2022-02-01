BronzeLens 2022 Selects Over 124 Films for its 13th Annual Film Festival
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlanta-based BronzeLens Film Festival (BronzeLens) has the distinction of being situated in one of the world’s leading film and television production hubs and it is positioned as a hotbed for creatives to ideate, collaborate, and garner support. Creators of various disciplines and the general public can experience BronzeLens in person, over the course of six days from August 23 to 28.
“Each year our official film selections are determined from a pool of submissions from various parts of the world, and every year I am in awe of the brilliant work produced by such a diverse mix of creatives,” said Deidre McDonald, BronzeLens Artistic Director. “The BronzeLens team is poised and ready to present films that represent the hopes, dreams, and experiences of filmmakers of color.”
Of the 124 official film selections,19 are Georgia productions and many films have an Afrofuturist or Horror theme. Selected films in the Features, Shorts, Documentary, Short Documentary, Dance Video, Web Series, Music Video, Student, and Reel South Short Documentary categories include the work of filmmakers representing the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Jamaica, Cuba, Nigeria, and India. BronzeLens is a designated Oscar Qualifying Festival in the Shorts category and 57 Shorts are among the official film screenings.
BronzeLens domestic and international film screenings, expert panels master classes, workshops, and signature events are scheduled to take place at venues throughout Atlanta’s Arts and Cultural districts. Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station, Landmark Midtown Art Cinema, and IPIC Atlanta are the hosts for BronzeLens official film selections screenings and The Starling Atlanta Midtown hotel is BronzeLens headquarters for educational programming and the Women SuperStars Honors.
BronzeLens Schedule Highlights
IPIC Atlanta
Daily Screenings: 11:00am – 6:00pm
Regal Atlantic Station
Opening Night Feature
Bronze Carpet: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Screening: 8:00pm
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over
Directors: Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner
Synopsis: This award-winning feature-length documentary tells the dramatic story of Dionne Warwick’s meteoric rise from New Jersey gospel choirs to international cross-over super-stardom.
Wednesday, August 24
Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema
Screening: 7:00pm
Jazz Night Screenings @ BronzeLens
Co-hosted by The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs
Little Satchmo
Director- John Alexander
Synopsis: Little Satchmo reveals the hidden daughter of Louis Armstrong; how one of Satchmo’s dearest loves was also his closest secret.
OMAR SOSA’S 88 WELL-TUNED DRUMS – Director -Soren Sorenson
Synopsis: This is a feature-length documentary on the life and music of Cuba-born, multiple Grammy nominee, pianist, and composer Omar Sosa
Thursday, August 25
THE STARLING MIDTOWN ATLANTA
9:00am
The Art of the Pitch
Presented by Emily Best
CEO & Founder, Seed&Spark
11:30am – 12:30am
Intimacy Coordination for Film/TV
Featuring Zuri Pryor Graves
Sexuality and Mental Health Therapist, Educator, and film/television Intimacy Coordinator
BronzeLens Clips and Conversation
Bronze Carpet: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Screening: 8:00pm
Presented by Sony Pictures
Featuring J.D. Dillard, Director of the soon to be released film Devotion
Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Friday, August 26
THE STARLING MIDTOWN ATLANTA
Workshops and Panels
9:00am – 3:00pm
IPIC Atlanta
Screenings: 9:30am – 5:00pm
Web Series, Short Documentaries, Documentaries, Shorts, Nominated Films
Saturday, August 27
THE STARLING MIDTOWN ATLANTA
Workshops and Panels
9:00am – 3:00pm
State of the Film Industry
3:00pm – 4:00pm
Presented by Fulton Films
IPIC Atlanta
Screenings: 9:30am – 5:00pm
Nominated films in all categories
THE STARLING MIDTOWN ATLANTA
BronzeLens Women Superstars Honors
Bronze Carpet: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Program: 8:00pm
Sunday August 28th
The Chandelier Room @ Monday Night Brewing
BronzeLens Sunday Brunch with the Brothers
10:00am -12noon
The Cecil B. Day Chapel @ The Carter Center
13th Annual BronzeLens Awards
Bronze Carpet: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Program: 8:00pm
Media Access
Approved media will have access to select festival programming. To request access, please email BronzeLens Agency of Record Thrive Media at [email protected].
About the BronzeLens Film Festival
BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia, is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, that is dedicated to bringing national and worldwide attention to Atlanta as a center for film and film production for people of color. Its mission is two-fold: to promote Atlanta as the film mecca for people of color, showcase films, and provide networking opportunities that will develop the next generation of filmmakers. Since its inception, BronzeLens producers have brought national and worldwide attention to Atlanta, helping to showcase the city as a leader in the thriving film industry.
For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, please go to BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia.
Find Us: Facebook, Twitter. Instagram, YouTube
Official Hashtag: #BronzeLens2022
Contacts
Terri Vismale-Morris
Director of Public Relations
[email protected]