BroadcastAsia2017 to Feature New Drone and Virtual Reality Clusters and Bigger TV Everywhere! Zone

SINGAPORE, 5 December 2016 – BroadcastAsia’s relocation to Suntec Singapore will see the event housed on expanded purpose-built exhibition grounds spanning 20,000 square metres across three levels from 23 – 25 May 2017. The extremely popular TV Everywhere! Zone, back for its third showing, is expected to grow by 50 per cent and act as a major focal point of BroadcastAsia2017. Brand new clusters for drones and virtual reality will also make their debut, rounding up the event’s immersive showcase of game-changing products for next-generation broadcasting and the latest end-to-end solutions needed to stay ahead of the curve.

“New technologies are expanding the broadcasting ecosystem and bringing forth exciting new possibilities to create and consume content, especially within Asia. We are therefore thrilled to be launching these new clusters to allow attendees to get first-hand experience using these technologies,” said Calvin Koh, Assistant Project Director of BroadcastAsia2017 from organiser Singapore Exhibition Services. “Last year’s BroadcastAsia saw more than 17,000 international trade attendees, so the relocation has come as a delight to many exhibitors and visitors as it will allow BroadcastAsia more space to grow and to accommodate more exhibitors and new technologies.”

BroadcastAsia stalwarts – the Cinematography/Film/Production Technology Zone and ProfessionalAudioTechnology – will also be back to showcase technologies for the audio ecosystem and a comprehensive range of production/post-production equipment and services. Industry names who have already confirmed participation at next year’s show include Accedo, Avid, Broadpeak, Harmonic, Hisilicon, IBM Cloud, Mirada, Mstar, Nice People At Work, SAM, Skyline, Skyworth and Wyplay, among others.

Exhibitors at BroadcastAsia2017

To help video providers address transformative change that is sweeping the media and entertainment industry, Elemental Technologies – an Amazon Web Services company and leader in software-defined video solutions – will highlight video production, distribution and monetisation advancements, both on-premises and in the cloud.

“Only flexible software-defined video solutions and scalable cloud solutions can assure content availability everywhere, leverage new formats like UHD and virtual reality, and allow media leaders to embark on new monetisation approaches,” said Dan Marshall, Senior Vice President Worldwide Field Operations at Elemental Technologies. “At BroadcastAsia2017, a premier industry event in Asia Pacific, we look forward to helping media companies see how they can employ these solutions to deliver value and drive momentum.”

Returning to the show, Hitachi Kokusai Electric will feature their innovative Outside Broadcasting (OB)-Box, a fully featured modular OB facility that can be mounted onto a vehicle’s chassis using a proprietary fixing kit. This approach significantly reduces the manufacturing and delivery time as it removes the need to source and ship an appropriate vehicle for each customer. Hitachi will also showcase its popular Mobile Communications Vehicle that integrates a number of advanced communications systems including satellite communication antenna, professional mobile radio and cellular communication networks for up-linking streaming video, among other uses.

“We had a very successful showing last year,’’ commented Koji Yuzawa, General Manager at Hitachi Kokusai Turkey. ‘’Being able to showcase our OB-Box and allowing attendees to experience its high quality build first-hand definitely influenced many purchasing decisions. We’re looking forward to having this opportunity again at BroadcastAsia2017.”

BroadcastAsia2017 International Conference

Beyond the exhibition, the BroadcastAsia2017 International Conference will bring together an unprecedented portfolio of top broadcast experts and industry influencers to discuss evolving industry trends, debate the best business and commercial strategies, and showcase breakthrough technologies.

Key trending themes will include OTT 2.0 and monetisation, optimising content and branding strategies, maximising experience on all screens, IP in broadcasting, UHD vs 1080p, HDR delivery for the future, broadcast standards, HBBTV 2.0.1 and hybrid delivery, workflow and automation, subtitling and captioning technology, and sportscasting and newscasting.

The CommunicAsia2017 and EnterpriseIT2017 exhibition and summit will be held at the same time as BroadcastAsia2017 at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Shuttle buses will take visitors between the Marina Bay Sands and Suntec so they can easily visit both shows.

BroadcastAsia2017 Exhibition Incorporating: ProfessionalAudioTechnology2017 Date: 23 – 25 May, Tuesday – Thursday Venue: Level 4 & 6, Suntec Singapore Opening Hours: 10:30 am – 6:00 pm Admission: Business and trade professionals only CommunicAsia2017 / EnterpriseIT2017 Exhibition Incorporating: SatComm2017 Date: 23 May – 25 May 2017, Tuesday to Thursday Venue: Basement 2, Level 1, 4 & 5 Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Opening Hours: 10:30 am – 6:00 pm Admission: Business and trade professionals only Website: www.communicasia.com | http://www.enterpriseit-asia.com/

BroadcastAsia2017 International Conference Date: 23 – 25 May, Tuesday – Thursday Venue: Level 3, Suntec Singapore Admission: Registered delegates only CommunicAsia2017 Summit Date: 23 May – 25 May 2017, Tuesday – Thursday Venue: Level 4 & Level 5 Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Admission: Registered delegates only Website: http://www.communicasia.com/conference/conference-highlights/

Singapore Exhibitions Services organises a portfolio of international tradeshows serving the Communications, Engineering, Machinery and Lifestyle industries. Our events consistently attract a high level of overseas participation with foreign exhibitors accounting for almost 80% of the show floor. We are a member of Allworld Exhibitions Alliance, a global network with over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.sesallworld.com/.

