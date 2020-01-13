Brinker International Selects Presto As Pay-At-Table Technology Partner

Chili’s will deploy the industry-leading Presto Pay-At-Table solution at all its restaurants across the U.S.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presto, the restaurant industry’s leading end-to-end technology platform, has been selected by Brinker International, Inc. as the exclusive provider of its next generation guest-facing pay-at-table solutions. Designed to provide a superior guest experience and more powerful payment technology, the Presto pay-at-table systems are scheduled to be deployed across most of Chili’s® Grill & Bar 1,250 restaurants in the United States over the course of Brinker’s fiscal year.

This new partnership will enable Chili’s to provide a convenient pay-at-table experience for their guests. The new devices are being deployed to increase Chili’s guest satisfaction, improve productivity and ultimately drive repeat visits. The Presto pay-at-table system is easy to use, reliable, and with a rich feature set. It has a low profile and space-saving industrial design, which does not intrude upon the dining experience.

Presto’s payment experience supports all the latest EMV and mobile payment technologies, including Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Chip-and-PIN, Chip-and-Signature and PIN-Debit. Chili’s will also benefit from the industry’s highest standard of payment security that includes full P2PE hardware encryption and PTS certified PIN capture, with the majority of credit cards not leaving the guest’s control.

The Presto pay-at-table system will enable an in-restaurant digital Chili’s personalization experience. New functionality being tested will allow a guest to sign-in, view past orders and re-order their favorite items through the My Chili’s Rewards guest loyalty program. Dietary preferences, allergies, and other data will also be remembered for guests who choose to share this information, allowing Chili’s to provide a highly tailored dining experience. After payment, receipts can be automatically emailed for signed-in guests, saving paper and maximizing convenience.

“Our guests and operators expect a best-in-class digital experience focused on making their lives easier and improving hospitality,” said Wade Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Brinker International, owner of the Chili’s brand. “This nationwide pay-at-table technology upgrade to Presto is an important component of our strategy to provide a convenient and personalized guest experience.”

“We’re thrilled to be selected by Brinker International as their exclusive pay-at-table technology partner,” said Rajat Suri, Founder and CEO of Presto. “Brinker International’s desire to take the industry forward through disruptive innovation is inspiring, and Presto is fully committed to support this bold vision.”

About Presto

Presto is transforming the restaurant industry by offering innovative, enterprise-grade technologies. Its platform enables operational efficiency and data-driven insights while enhancing guest experience. The highly customizable platform includes powerful solutions for guests (pay-at-table, kiosk, mobile SDK), staff (server handheld, line buster), and managers (computer vision, wearable, A.I. & analytics). Founded in 2008 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and now based in Silicon Valley, California, Presto is currently used by the majority of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S. including Applebee’s, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Denny’s, and Outback Steakhouse.

Contacts

Media:



Quinn Kelsey, ICR



[email protected]

203-682-8200