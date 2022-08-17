Brightline Offers New Light in Response to Popularity of LED Upgrade Kit

SeriesONE L1.3X in Stock and Ready for Immediate Shipment

Bridgeville, Penn. – August 17, 2022 – Brightline, a leading manufacturer of video lighting systems, announced a companion light to its popular LED upgrade kit – the L1.3X. Available for immediate shipment, the L1.3X joins the SeriesONE studio series. With the same accessories and hardware as the L1.4X studio fixture, the new SeriesONE L1.3X is an ideal complement to the L1.2X and L1.4X family of directional, soft lights.

The new light was developed in response to existing component shortages and encouraged by the popularity of Brightline’s LED upgrade kit. Late last month, Brightline announced a retrofit package to upgrade its S1.2 and S1.4 fluorescent fixtures to LED lighting. With the DIY kit’s simple design, it takes minutes to start enjoying the energy savings of LED technology. A “How To” video guides the customer through the step-by-step process.

“Interest in our LED upgrade kit is intense,” said Kathy Katz, Co-Founder, Brightline. “The SeriesOne L1.3X has interchangeable features to the L1.4X. It’s a fantastic soft light with many of the same features and hardware as the L1.4X and S1.4D. And it’s available today.”

Like others in the SeriesONE family, the L1.3X delivers improved performance, with a richer color saturation of 97 CRI (color rendering index) at 5600K color temperature. Onboard DMX dimming control is standard, and users can even continue to use existing accessories such as a mounting yoke and hardware, power and DMX cables with pass-through connectors, light intensifier, and control screen, so there’s no need to buy replacements if accessories are already in place.

Motivated by the rapidly decreasing availability and forecasted discontinuation of most fluorescent components, Brightline is proud to offer this uniquely engineered LED light.

About Brightline

A leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting systems for broadcast, videoconference, e-learning, and government, Brightline’s mission is to enable communication through clarity. With more than 5,000 customers in over 35 countries, Brightline specializes in enhancing the presentation of visual images by providing high quality, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective evolutionary lighting solutions. Get enlightened at brightlines.com.