Brightline Introduces Lighting Fixture Ideal for Conferencing in Huddle Rooms, Classrooms, and Other Meeting Spaces

The cMe3 Multi-Directional LED Light Offers High Color Rendering, Remote Control with Lighting Presets, and Versatile Mounting Options

Bridgeville, Penn. – June 16, 2022 – Brightline, a leading manufacturer of video lighting systems, has added the new cMe3 huddle room light to its line of budget-friendly, energy-efficient lighting fixtures. Designed as an ideal solution for smaller collaboration spaces in business, education, broadcasting, and government, the cMe3 turns any meeting space into a video-ready communications center.

With its sleek tubular profile, the three-foot long cMe3 is aesthetically pleasing in any professional environment. Bright yet glare-free thanks to a wrap-around, double-frosted diffusion lens, its LEDs feature adjustable intensity and color temperature with an exceptionally high color rendering index. This high CRI delivers the most natural and flattering illumination for every skin tone, so participants will be bright, clear, and the center of attention for more effective and enjoyable meetings.

Manual controls and an included infrared remote make it easy to change brightness and color temperature. The cMe3 lets users retain pre-sets, so changing the lighting from one meeting to another is a snap.

“With the cMe3’s high CRI, everyone will look and feel their best on video,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “The illumination and controls are ideal for smaller spaces. Like all of our products, the cMe3 fulfills Brightline’s mission of enabling better communication through enhanced visual presentation. Our emphasis on flexible, energy-efficient lighting systems to meet the critical requirements of broadcast, e-learning and corporate A/V applications has allowed us to deliver the cMe3 with professional videoconferencing features, at an affordable cost for a wide range of users.”

The cMe3 can be wall-mounted either horizontally or vertically and is available with a backbox for hard-wiring in new construction, or with a plug set for mounting on a surface, wall, or furniture. Designed for either single or dual mount configurations, the fixture articulates and rotates to achieve the most flattering angle even in hard-to-light spaces.

Slated to begin shipping by mid-July, the cMe3 carries an MSRP of $695.00 and will be available on the Brightline e-store.

About Brightline

A leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting systems for broadcast, videoconference, e-learning, and government, Brightline’s mission is to enable communication through clarity. With more than 5,000 customers in over 35 countries, Brightline specializes in enhancing the presentation of visual images by providing high quality, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective evolutionary lighting solutions. Get enlightened at brightlines.com.

