Bridge Investment Group Raises $2.9 Billion for Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed fundraising for the Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV (“BDS IV” or the “Fund”), raising $2.9 billion in equity commitments.

Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV is a diversified, three-pronged strategy focused on originating first mortgage direct loans, investing in Freddie Mac K-Series B-Pieces, and opportunistically investing in other CRE backed debt such as CRE CLOs. Leveraging Bridge’s vertically integrated platform and in-house expertise across the Multifamily, Office, Seniors Housing, and Logistics sectors, the Fund invests in underserved parts of the debt market where barriers to entry are high, and competition is more limited.

“We are proud to announce an expanded fundraise for the fourth vintage of the Bridge Debt Strategies private real estate debt offering,” commented James Chung, Chief Investment Officer for the Bridge Debt Strategies funds. “Our heavy focus on recession-resistant multifamily collateral and floating rate debt positions the Fund well in the current market environment. To date, we have assembled a durable portfolio and have substantial dry powder which will create the opportunity to deliver strong returns to our investors.”

“BDS IV is one of our numerous investment vehicles focused on the residential rental market in the US, and like our complementary strategies in multifamily, workforce housing and single family for rent, uses specialized expertise in a targeted investment thesis to create attractive exposure to a high-performing asset class,” commented Robert Morse, Executive Chairman at Bridge.

