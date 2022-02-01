Breezeline™ Customer App Delivers Ease and Convenience

New “My Breezeline” app provides customers with simple, intuitive interface for managing their account whether at home or on the go

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has launched a new customer app, “My Breezeline,” which gives customers simple-to-use tools to get the most out of their Breezeline services. With the new app, customer control of their account is in the palm of their hand:

View account history

Enable Auto Pay

Manage payment methods

Set up paperless billing

Schedule a future payment

View equipment status

Manage modems

Connect to How-To Videos and FAQs

Additional functionality will be introduced later this year, including the ability to modify services and to monitor and report service issues.

The new customer app is part of Breezeline’s efforts to transform the customer experience through digitalization and other enhancements to make customers’ lives easier.

“Breezeline is about ease and convenience,” said Julie Sullivan, Vice President, Marketing for Breezeline. “These enhancements will give customers the ability to manage their account on their schedule, whether at home or on the go, with a really simple, intuitive interface.”

Breezeline also has introduced freshly redesigned customer statements, with a clear, easy-to-read presentation of service details. In addition, after each transaction, customers are now provided with a confirmation email showing details of their most recent transaction. It also shows what the customer’s next billing statement will look like after their order has been processed.

In recent months, the company also has introduced digital welcome kits, new self-service options, a “Where’s My Tech” locator, as well as new platforms that are helping the company more quickly anticipate and respond to customer needs.

The “My Breezeline” app is available through the Google Play and Apple App Stores.

ABOUT BREEZELINETM

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency.

