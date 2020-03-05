Brainshark Announces Strategic Partnership with The Enablement Group

WALTHAM, Mass., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Brainshark, Inc., the industry’s only data-driven sales readiness platform, today announced a strategic partnership with The Enablement Group, a learning, knowledge management and performance support consultancy. The Enablement Group is now Brainshark’s preferred partner for professional creative services – helping joint customers create outstanding content experiences to power sales enablement and improve sales results.

With Brainshark’s sales readiness platform and award-winning content authoring capabilities, it’s easy for any subject-matter expert or other business professional – regardless of technical expertise – to create engaging, multimedia sales enablement content. For organizations that are time- or resource-constrained, or looking to add an extra degree of professionalism to their sales learning content and presentations, The Enablement Group provides services including creative consultation, instructional design, scripting, animation, professional narration, close captioning, graphical design, video production, webinar capture, translation and more.

“An effective sales readiness strategy requires great content, and the ability to distribute and apply that content, and track its effectiveness,” said Brainshark CEO Greg Flynn. “Thanks to our partnership with The Enablement Group, our customers have access to these two critical areas for powering their go-to-market strategies. The Enablement Group’s content and creative services – combined with Brainshark’s platform for content-based training, coaching, analytics, scorecards and more – enable organizations to reduce training time, facilitate knowledge sharing and dramatically improve sales results.”

The Enablement Group’s consultants bring decades of relevant experience and expertise in learning systems design, knowledge management, and content creation and curation. The firm aligns its services with each customer’s systems, people and culture – with a flexible and field-tested approach that improves sales enablement.

“To close knowledge gaps and enhance results, it’s important to align content and learning to the way sales teams think and work,” said Marc McNamara, founder and CEO of The Enablement Group. “Our creative services, content and targeted digital experiences map to companies’ needs and cultures, while maximizing engagement and return on technology investments. Our partnership with Brainshark will enable us to give organizations an ecosystem of best-in-class sales content and technology that supports effective and efficient learning.”

Brainshark customers who are interested in learning more about The Enablement Group can contact their Brainshark account representatives or submit inquiries at www.brainshark.com/contact-sales.

About Brainshark

Brainshark’s data-driven sales readiness platform provides the tools to prepare client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

About The Enablement Group

The Enablement Group is a learning, knowledge management and performance support company – with a focus on sales readiness, channel preparedness, employee engagement and customer interaction. From strategy to content creation and design, The Enablement Group assists in the programmatic development of a defined system for improving communications, learning and knowledge management. Bringing decades of experience, The Enablement Group’s consultants work to align each organization’s systems to its people and culture – maximizing results and technology ROI. For more information, please visit http://enabletheteam.com.

