Brag On!: Brag House teams up with Coca-Cola and McDonald’s of Southern California for SoCal FIFA 23 Tournament

– Sixteen schools across Southern California will compete for chance to win the title of SoCal FIFA 23 Champion in the finals hosted at LA Live –

– McDonald’s of Southern California and Coca-Cola will offer in-play giveaways to fans from schools across SoCal –

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brag House, the premier esports platform for the casual college gamer, today announced its biggest brag to date – a FIFA 23 tournament in partnership with Coca-Cola and McDonald’s of Southern California that offers 16 schools from across Southern California the opportunity to compete in finals held in Downtown Los Angeles at LA Live.

Over 60 students across the SoCal schools will compete in the heats as the group stages kick-off. Students from each school will compete against their peers for the spot to represent their school with pride as they advance to the round of 16 and the first stage of the bracket.

The entire tournament, which starts on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, will be streamed live online and via The Brag House app on iOS and Android, except the semi-finals and finals on November 5, which will be in-person and streamed live online. The in-person events will take place at the outdoor space in front of the Xbox Plaza at LA Live.

Prizes for this tournament include: $1000 for the tournament champion, $300 for 2nd place, $100 for 3rd and 4th place, plus a merch package for each, VIP transportation to and from the live event on November 5 for the top 4 finalists and up to 5 of each of their friends. This also includes VIP access to take photos with the real FIFA World Cup Trophy for the four finalists and one of each of their friends.

Lavell Juan, CEO and co-founder of Brag House said: “This is a huge moment for Brag House and one we are so excited for. Once again our partners, McDonald’s of Southern California and Coca-Cola, have backed us to deliver a tournament that will give student gamers the opportunity to compete and fans the chance to brag against each other. We have some incredible plans to engage audiences and for the gamers there is the chance to bring a lot of bragging rights to their school, along with a champion title and trophy to display proudly. We can’t wait!”

Gary Wolf, US Account Director at The Coca-Cola Company: “We are excited to partner with McDonald’s of Southern California on an interactive campaign that combines gaming and delicious feel-good moments by engaging fans throughout the qualifiers all the way to the finals at LA Live. Teaming up with the Brag House team highlights the strength of our partnership and their ability to engage with the gaming community.

McDonald’s of Southern California recognizes the excitement around the World Cup and always seeks to offer curated, relevant experiences to Southland gamers making this opportunity a seamless fit for our customers,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Andrew Chang.

For more information, visit www.braghouse.com

To download The Brag House app free, visit the App Store or Google Play.

