Boxlight Launches New Mimio DS Series Large Format Display

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading US-based and owned provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, and services announces the launch of their Mimio DS Flat Panel Series.

The Mimio DS Series is a large format professional display complete with digital signage and meeting room system integration that can be used for both digital signage broadcasting and mirror casting for campus wide communication and meetings. This 4K UHD display is designed to enhance content delivery, create more opportunities for collaboration in meetings or classrooms, and provide dynamic digital signage playback.

The Mimio DS series offers flexibility with whatever device you use, the installed wireless sharing app CleverShare is compatible with Windows, iOS, MAC, and Android for convenient yet engaging classroom or meeting collaboration. The Mimio DS series also includes CleverLive and can be used with Attention!, our complete Campus Communication Solution.

“The Mimio DS Series is an exciting addition to our display offerings. These are beautifully sleek and powerful non-interactive displays, from their features and connectivity to their capacity to elevate collaboration and presentation. The ability to create such an engaging and inspiring environment for our customers’ audiences with the Mimio DS Series is truly impressive,” says Jeremy Peterson, VP of Operations Boxlight.

The displays can be controlled remotely from any location, anywhere in the world with the installed MDM software. By linking multiple screens, the entire set of displays can be managed from a single location, allowing for instant status information, troubleshooting, updating, or removing of Apps, and OTA updates to be simultaneously deployed.

Additional features include:

Wireless BYOD & Screen sharing solutions.

High definition 4k resolution.

450 NITS of brightness with a backlight life of at least 50,000 hours.

Enhanced color calibration.

Multifunctional type-C port.

Android 11.0.

6 sizes available.

For more information on the Mimio Connected Classroom including the Mimio DS Series displays, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com, or FrontRow https://www.gofrontrow.com.

