Boxlight Expands Sales Organization in North America

Key leadership additions bring decades of experience in education technology

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the addition of three seasoned sales leaders in North America.

Scott Willett joins Boxlight as Vice President Sales, North America and will lead the rapid expansion of the sales organization in company’s largest market. Scott is a well-respected and trusted sales leader in education technology and has a history of high performance at Dell and most recently, Promethean.

Dan Deem joins Boxlight as Vice President Sales, Platforms & Services. Dan leads a specialized team focused on sales of our MimioConnect® blended learning platform, MySTEMKits lesson platform and Boxlight-EOS training services. Dan is a subject-matter expert in education technology and has held executive-level sales leadership positions at Apple, Promethean, Panasonic and SAM Labs.

Michele Gill Conte joins Boxlight as Vice President, Strategic Accounts. Michele is an experienced sales professional and a passionate advocate for teachers and students. She brings tremendous experience from Sussman Education, Promethean, and Follett Learning. Michele will support Boxlight partners, schools and districts in New Jersey, New York and New England.

“I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding professionals to Boxlight,” said Daniel Leis, Head of Global Sales & Marketing at Boxlight. “Demand for our solutions has never been stronger, and we remain committed to attracting the best talent in the industry to provide strong support to our reseller and education partners.”

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

