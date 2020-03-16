Box Enhances Interoperability With Microsoft 365 to Transform Work

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced new integrations with Microsoft 365, building on Box’s interoperability within Microsoft environments. These include the integration of Box within Microsoft Teams, which will be generally available on March 31, as well as an updated Box add-in for Microsoft Outlook on mobile and new security and identity integrations.

“Tens of thousands of customers across every industry and in every region are using Box together with Microsoft,” said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box. “That is why we are working to make the Box experience in Microsoft 365 as seamless as possible, providing users with a powerful combination to transform the way they work.”

“With Microsoft 365, we are committed to delivering solutions that promote collaboration and productivity among all our customers,” said Kirk Koenigsbauer, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365. “We are proud to support a vibrant ecosystem through an open and interoperable platform that allows companies like Box to create tailored and integrated experiences for their users.”

Box and Microsoft share a community of customers across the globe, including Western Union and Rodan + Fields to government agencies, nonprofit organizations and tens of thousands of small and medium businesses.

“Our workforce collaborates daily in Box and Microsoft and they benefit from the ability to seamlessly access, create and share content wherever they are, in real-time,” said Evan Wayne, Vice President, Corporate & Shared Services at Rodan + Fields. “Box and Microsoft’s integrated platform allows for secure, efficient and frictionless collaboration around the globe.”

Users within Box can already easily and securely open and edit files using Microsoft’s Office 365 editors, while users in Outlook can readily share Box content within email. Additionally, Box works seamlessly with Azure Active Directory for identity and access management, Intune for mobile device management, and Microsoft Cloud App Security for cloud security. Box is also a member of Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association.

Today, Box is announcing the following:

Microsoft Teams

The all-new Box and Microsoft Teams integration will be generally available starting March 31, 2020. This integration enables users to access and share Box content directly in Teams channels or chats. All channel content will be available with the new Box Files Tab. In addition, team level deployment will be available with automated folder creation and permission mapping between Box and Teams.

Mobile Products

Available today, the new Box Add-in for Microsoft Outlook will now support saving email attachments to Box for both iOS and Android. This builds on the existing support for the Outlook app on Windows, Mac or web with Box for Outlook. This comes on the heels of the February general availability of Microsoft’s new unified mobile Office app, which supports Box. This integration enables users to open, edit and save Box files directly within the new Office app.

Security and Identity Products

Available today, admins can use Box Shield to restrict printing and downloads of files in Box from Office 365 web editors (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) based on Box security classifications. Later this year, a new Azure AD integration will provide one-click single-sign-on (SSO), enabling customers to set up the configuration with minimal effort. In addition, Box will be adding support for Microsoft Authenticator for 2-factor authentication of managed users and external collaborators via time-based OTP (one-time password). Box will also extend Intune support for additional use cases such as Mobile Application Management (MAM) with Mobile Device Management (MDM) enrollment for Android devices. Finally, Box will be investing to build a new Azure Information Protection (AIP) integration to read and enforce AIP classification labels using Box Shield in the second half of 2020.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

