Boston Financial Recognized as the Largest Syndicator of Low-Income and Affordable Housing in America

The National Multifamily Housing Council has ranked Boston Financial as the largest syndicator by portfolio size for the second year running

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Financial Investment Management (“Boston Financial”), one of the oldest and largest syndicators of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (“LIHTC”), has been ranked in the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (“NMHC”) 2022 NMHC 50 as the top syndicator of Low-Income and Affordable Housing in America for the second consecutive year. The NMHC 50 is the organization’s annual ranking of the nation’s largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders, and syndicators.

“This ranking is a true testament to Boston Financial’s unwavering commitment to creating quality housing that will positively impact communities across the country,” said Todd Jones, Senior Vice President, Director of Institutional Sales. “We are proud to be again recognized for our work in supporting the development and preservation of affordable housing across our 180,000 unit portfolio.”

For over 50 years, Boston Financial has been a leader in financing and preserving low-income and affordable housing. The sponsors of many of these properties also provide much-needed wraparound services such as job placement, access to healthy food, social services, veterans’ services, and more.

There are almost 180,000 rental units in Boston Financial’s portfolio as of April 2022, such as the 132-unit Lakeview Pointe Apartments in Garland, Texas. Lakeview Pointe was named first runner-up as the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) best affordable housing development, and was named a Dallas Business Journal’s Best Real Estate Deals (BRED) finalist for Best Project: Community and Neighborhood Impact. An on-site resident services coordinator leads an abundance of community services to residents at no cost, and the development is the first National Green Building Standard™ (NGBS) Certified project in the City of Garland.

Built by OM Housing, Lakeview Pointe used housing tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) in conjunction with financing from Bank OZK, Capital One Bank, and Freddie Mac, syndicated by Boston Financial. Across Boston Financial’s developments, the firm aims to offer comprehensive community amenities and services as well as economic incentives and employ local workers to help support communities. Most recently, Boston Financial closed a $290 million national multi-investor fund, its largest in 15 years, as well as a California-focused $83 million multi-investor fund in March 2022 and a $221 million national multi-investor fund in September 2021.

This year marks the 33rd edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. NMHC partners with Kingsley Associates, a leading real estate research and consulting firm for the NMHC 50’s research and analysis. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2022.

Founded in 1969 and acquired by ORIX Corporation USA in 2016, Boston Financial is a national leader in the affordable housing industry, with a proven track record syndicating Low Income Housing Tax Credits (“LIHTC”) on behalf of institutional investors, as well as asset and portfolio management. Boston Financial currently manages a $15.7 billion portfolio comprising over 2,100 properties, making Boston Financial the largest investment manager in the tax credit industry.

