“Borrowed Future” by Ramsey Solutions Named Best Longform Video Documentary in 26th Annual Webby Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ramsey Solutions’ documentary “Borrowed Future” has been recognized as the Best Video Documentary in the Longform category of the 2022 Annual Webby Awards. Known as the “best of the Internet,” the Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

“Borrowed Future” reveals the inner workings of the predatory student loan industry that keeps borrowers trapped in debt. Directed by David DiCicco, the story follows college graduates who owe between $9,000 and $1 million in student loans, a college graduate who paid cash for college, and a group of high schoolers who haven’t made their choice yet. Leading voices like Mike Rowe, Seth Godin and Dave Ramsey are also featured. For weeks, the film held top spots on multiple streaming platform charts: No. 1 documentary on Google Play, No. 2 documentary on Apple and No. 5 documentary (rent or buy category) on Amazon Prime.

“There’s no doubt we stirred up a holy ruckus with this documentary, and I’m so proud of the team that put it together,” said Dave Ramsey, executive producer of “Borrowed Future,” host of “The Ramsey Show” and CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “The student loan industry is downright evil. We definitely can’t bank on student loan forgiveness, and it’s about time America said, ‘I’ve had it!’”

“’Borrowed Future’ has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators.”

“Borrowed Future” will be honored at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 16, 2022. For more information or to watch the film, go to www.borrowedfuture.com.

