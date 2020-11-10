Booka Announces New Partnership with Robins Publishing, August House and Introduces New App Version

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Childrensbooks–Interactive and easy to use, Booka is a unique ebook subscription service for children and their parents, available in both iOS and Android.

Booka continues to actively expand through partnerships with the best children’s books publishing houses from all over the world. Starting in November 2020, Booka will be working closely with Robins Publishing House based in Russia. Passionate about children’s education and children’s books, Robins Publishing House and Booka share the same core value: learning experience has to be innovative, fun, and straightforward. All Robins books are developed together with child development specialists to make sure that your child has the best learning experience possible. Booka app subscribers will soon have access to their unique educational products, non-fiction books, fairy tales, and early readers.

Booka is also pleased to announce a new partnership with August House – a highly acclaimed multimedia publisher of children’s picture books and folktales. For more than thirty years, August House has been collecting stories from all over the world, keeping oral traditions alive for the years to come. Carefully selected, their timeless books tell stories that enrich and influence young readers.

The Booka team never stops working to make sure that your user experience gets better every day. The new Booka App version will be available soon and will include an updated app design and iOS widgets.

You can find more information about Booka at appbooka.com

