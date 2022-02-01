Bona Vista Water Receives 75% of Bill Payments Electronically with InvoiceCloud’s Payment Solution

FARR WEST, Utah & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bona Vista Water Improvement District has received 75% of bill payments electronically since implementing InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, in April 2021.

Bona Vista Water saved $5,000 in the first year with InvoiceCloud and saw a 20% decrease in payment related calls in the first six months, increasing collection efficiencies and reducing print and mail-in expenses. With 75% of invoices paid electronically, Bona Vista Water employees are saving time to focus on high-value projects for the organization. Because 45% of these electronic payments are completed via AutoPay, Bona Vista Water has also seen a considerable decrease in late payments.

InvoiceCloud’s payment solution gave Bona Vista Water customers access to a variety of simple, self-service payment options, including pay by text, pay by phone, electronic check, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

“InvoiceCloud’s customizable technology offered Bona Vista everything we could have wanted—and then some,” said Marci Doolan, Administrative Manager for Bona Vista Water. “In just one year with InvoiceCloud, we have seen a significant increase in staff efficiency and electronic payment adoption, leading to significant cost savings. We are able to fully embrace our growth with InvoiceCloud’s user-friendly payment portal, while keeping our customers happy.”

The Bona Vista Water District of Utah began in 1956 as a special service district. Today, the district serves roughly 9,000 accounts and continues to grow at a rapid pace. Prior to integrating with the InvoiceCloud platform, Bona Vista Water could not scale to match customer growth and the increased demand for self-service payment and account management options. Employees also faced heavy workloads due to an increase in mail-in and in-person payments.

For more information on Bona Vista Water’s experience with InvoiceCloud, check out their story here.

About Bona Vista Water:



Based in Utah, Bona Vista Water began in 1956 as a special service district. It serves the cities of Farr West, Marriott-Slaterville, Harrisville, Plain City, and a small portion of West Haven City. The District serves roughly 9,000 accounts and actively remains compliant with the Utah Division of Drinking Water’s requirements.

About InvoiceCloud:



InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,700 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:



EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves 89,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,200 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements about EngageSmart’s business in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and use of the InvoiceCloud platform and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others. Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect EngageSmart’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on EngageSmart’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to EngageSmart. EngageSmart disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Disclosure



We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.



*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: engagesmart.com

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx

*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart’s social media accounts: twitter.com/engagesmartinc,www.facebook.com/EngageSmartInc, and linkedin.com/company/Engagesmart

Contacts

Media:



Katie Jacobs



Quarter Horse PR



[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Josh Schmidt



EngageSmart, Inc.



[email protected]