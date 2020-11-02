Boingo to Launch Cellular Services for San Diego State University’s New Multi-Use Stadium

SDSU Awards 15-Year Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Rights to Boingo to Power Mobile Fan Experience at New 35,000-Capacity Aztec Stadium

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, has been selected by San Diego State University (SDSU) to design, build, operate and maintain a 5G-ready, neutral host cellular DAS network for the university’s new multi-use Aztec Stadium, which is expected to be completed for the 2022 NCAA football season.

Aztec Stadium is part of a $3.5 billion SDSU campus expansion project in the Mission Valley neighborhood of San Diego. SDSU selected Boingo as the stadium’s DAS partner after a competitive review process, where the company stood out for its 5G expertise and neutral host approach that helps ensure all Tier One cellular carriers can access the network. Boingo will deploy service throughout Aztec Stadium, including bowl seating, the playing field, concourses, entry gates, press box, locker rooms, media center, administrative offices and the surrounding parking lots.

“The new Aztec Stadium will be a world-class sports and entertainment venue with world-class connectivity built for the 5G era,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “We’re proud to enable the stadium’s tech-forward initiatives to keep guests connected—whether live-streaming kickoff, engaging on the Aztecs mobile app or using a mobile ticket.”

Boingo’s neutral host wireless network will be designed for multi-carrier 5G and LTE coverage, including millimeter wave (mmWave), a high frequency, high bandwidth 5G technology that can quickly transmit large amounts of data, such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 4K streaming. The network will be high-density to deliver seamless connectivity to guests, staff and athletes across the 35,000-capacity space.

“Aztec Stadium will define the next generation fan experience, where smart connectivity solutions enhance every venue touchpoint,” said SDSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics John David Wicker. “Boingo is the right wireless partner to help us realize our vision of delivering this fan-first experience and we’re excited to have them on board as our neutral host 5G partner.”

Aztec Stadium adds to Boingo’s growing DAS portfolio of NCAA, NFL, NBA and MLS stadiums in the U.S., and expands its network footprint to more than 30 venues in California across major airports, transportation hubs, sports and entertainment venues, multifamily communities and military bases.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You’ll find Boingo connecting people and things at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

