Bobcat Company Advances Innovation in Agriculture through Partnership with Agtonomy

Partnership focuses on areas of electrification, autonomous operation and digitalization

WEST FARGO, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bobcat Company, a global compact equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, has partnered with Agtonomy, to advance productivity in the agriculture industry through collaboration in the areas of electrification, autonomous operation and digital technology.

Through this partnership, Bobcat and Agtonomy, a Silicon Valley agtech software company, will collaborate to create new and innovative ways of enhancing Bobcat equipment for increased productivity and performance.

Together, the companies will focus on addressing pressing issues in agriculture by developing electric-powered and autonomously operated solutions.

“The agriculture industry offers many opportunities for innovation advancements, and we are focusing on developing solutions for real-world application,” said Joel Honeyman, Bobcat Company vice president of global innovation. “Through this partnership with Agtonomy, we are identifying ways to make our customers more productive and efficient in their ag operations.”

Agtonomy’s focus is on developing solutions for farmers that allow them to remotely complete day-to-day tasks, more efficiently and with more precision.

“We are ecstatic to be joining forces with Bobcat in utilizing technology to make farming operations more productive, profitable, and sustainable,” said Tim Bucher, CEO and co-founder of Agtonomy. “With our shared commitment to innovation, we are confident that we can develop solutions to overcome some of the biggest challenges facing agriculture today.”

Agtonomy will host a demo of their latest technology at the World Ag Expo, Feb. 14-16 in Tulare, Calif. Executive leadership from Agtonomy will be available for interviews in South Exhibits, booth #DS73-74.

About Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, mowers, attachments, implements, parts, and services. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat continues to lead the industry, all while helping people succeed and build stronger communities and a better tomorrow.

About Agtonomy

Agtonomy, based in south San Francisco and Sonoma County, is a hybrid autonomy and tele-guidance service platform with the venture backing of GV, Toyota Ventures, Grit Ventures, Flybridge, Momenta, Village Global, Cavallo Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment and many other prestigious investors. The platform will give local agriculture and land maintenance operators the ability to solve the skilled labor shortage with autonomous equipment and greatly increase their efficiency. The executive team consists of veterans from the AI, EV, cloud service and agriculture industries with extensive experience at companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, CNH Industrial, Microsoft, Uber, and Kittyhawk as well as lifelong farming experience at Northern California agriculture operations such as Trattore Farms.

