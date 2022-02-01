Bob Eco Limited to Create 125,000 Jobs in Senegal

Hong Kong, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2022) – Hilde Watty, on behalf of Bob Eco and Tamsir Faye as general director of Anpej, signed a partnership to establish the creation of the first 125,000 jobs as soon as possible.

Hilde Watty, on behalf of Bob Eco and Tamsir Faye as general director of Anpej signing official partnership

Bob Eco is the first cryptonization for-profit social enterprise in the world. Bob Eco was developed with a mission for far-reaching impact and a simple ideology of using asset finance, technology, and a customer-centric model to help in the development of developing economies.

Under the supervision of Hilde Watty, Bob Eco will, together with Government-owned and state-supported microfinance giant Anpej, create these 125,000 jobs in the transportation and logistics sector by deploying electric Bob vehicles into the Senegal economy. Bob Eco will start producing 50,000 Bob Eco Model X vehicles spread out over Senegal from Bob Eco’s Dakar office.

This is the second pivotal moment for Bob Eco in Senegal after officially receiving an order for 232.000 electric motorcycles to get the country to go electric. The ambitions of Senegal are mainly to create jobs for the unemployed and to create a future perspective for the youth to transport passengers and goods to make a living. This vision aligns perfectly with Bob Eco’s vision for the clean energy revolution and job creation in developing countries.

Senegal has a population of almost 16 million, with Dakar as its capital. Senegal has some of the best roads found on the entire African continent and sustains sound systems for mobile payments, microloans, insurance, and focuses on creating social unity and equality, making it one of the most suitable countries for Bob Eco’s motorcycle concept. With this in mind, Bob Eco has chosen Senegal to be its most extensive project. In collaboration with the government, the initial deal was made to electrify the economy; now, the government has appointed Anpej as the organization to support the collaboration by signing an additional partnership agreement to create 125,000 jobs.

About Bob Eco

Bob Eco is the first for-profit social crypto enterprise that produces and leases out electric motorcycles in developing countries; next to that, Bob controls its vehicle charging network for battery swapping. Bob Eco has embedded a social impact into the heart of its business. With employment creation and environmental protection as its corporate priorities, Bob Eco offers asset finance to spur human potential across emerging markets. The project challenges the status quo and offers underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle and start a stable income.

About ANPEJ

The National Agency for the Promotion of Youth Employment (ANPEJ) was founded in 2014 to ensure the implementation of the Senegal government’s policy to promote employment opportunities amongst the youth. It acknowledges the employment situation in Senegal has difficulties related to the management of youth unemployment, and since the unemployment rate in the country has reached 16.9% with the 15-35 olds of the working population have been most affected, ANPEJ was established to reduce unemployment and alleviate poverty in the country.

HILDE WATTY, Head of African Operations

Hilde Watty was the founder of high-net-worth dating agency Berkeley International in Belgium and is currently Head of African operations of the Billion Dollar Crypto company Bob Eco Limited, the clean energy company behind Bobcoin. With her many years of experience in the dating industry and corporate liaison industry, Bob Eco appointed her to lead the growth on the continent by making deals with African government leaders. Hilde is a very bright and one of the most successful female entrepreneurs from Belgium, with high contacts all over the planet and mainly on the African continent through her close ties in Brussels. Due to her 20 years in matchmaking for the ultra-rich Hilde Watty, she is also a matchmaker of the ultra-high-net-worth individuals and the billion-dollar cryptocurrency launched by Bob Eco, the Bobcoin.

