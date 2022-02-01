Bluewater Announces Record FloWater Sales in 2022 as Consumers and Business Demand Premium Water Without Plastic Waste

~Consumer Preferences for Sustainability and Wellness Drive Explosive Growth as FloWater Moves Toward Full Integration into Bluewater Global Platform of Water Purification Solutions~

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluewater, the Swedish global hydration solutions and beverage brand, today announced record sales for FloWater Refill Stations across North America in 2022. Bluewater, a Series B investor in 2018, acquired Denver-based FloWater in 2022, which is led by Co-Founder and CEO Rich Razgaitis. In 2022, FloWater also achieved profitability as sales exploded by 60% over the prior year.

With more than 10,000 of its new-tech water Refill Stations now in the market, FloWater’s rapid growth has paved the way for its full integration into the Bluewater’s global portfolio. FloWater will become known as Bluewater North America and serve as a key catalyst and cornerstone for Bluewater’s global growth strategy.

The FloWater brand has become a popular alternative to plastic water bottles, water coolers and fountains and 5-gallon plastic jugs across North America and has saved over nearly half a billion plastic water bottles from oceans, lakes, rivers, and landfills since its launch. FloWater’s customers include premier global brands including: Red Bull, Apple, Marriott, Peloton, United Airlines, Warby Parker and Google. Wherever people work, rest and play—at thousands of offices, schools, hotels, gyms and events, new-tech FloWater Refill Stations are transforming ordinary tap water into ultra-purified, premium drinking water without the single-use, plastic packaging.

During Covid, FloWater pivoted its business and became the leader in providing safe, sanitary drinking water at America’s schools, gyms and hotels as they reopened. Razgaitis commented that. “Throughout Covid, our team stepped up, demonstrating for two incredibly tough years, a radical tenacity to our mission and strategies, along with belief and commitment to each other. With some vital pivots during very complex market conditions, 40 amazing teammates delivered an incredible year that not only generated record sales and profitability, but also accelerated our path to transform a category and fix a broken model of single-use-plastics.”

Razgaitis also pointed to Bluewater’s commitment to their shared mission of innovation and delivering safe, great-tasting and plastic-free water as critical to FloWater’s success. “Bluewater has been steadfast as a true champion of our team and strategy and committed the investment needed at a critical time to make our growth and position as a market leader possible.”

Bluewater was founded in 2013 by CEO and Swedish environmental entrepreneur Bengt Rittri, who has built successful air and water purification companies such as Blueair and Bluewater. Today, Bluewater is a global innovator of market-leading water purification solutions for homes, businesses and public vending with sales across Europe, the Middle East, China and Southeast Asia, the United States, and South Africa.

“With FloWater CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Razgaitis, leading the way, FloWater has rapidly grown into a leading-edge solution at the forefront of the sustainability movement in North America,” notes Rittri. “They are now the established leader in their market for innovative solutions for water purification. Integrating the FloWater team and its fanatical customer base into Bluewater, creates a powerful engine for building our global platform of solutions.”

About

Denver, Colorado-based FloWater was acquired in 2022 by Bluewater, the Swedish global hydration solutions and beverage brand. The companies share a mission of innovating solutions for eliminating single-use plastic water bottles and providing access to safe, purified and great-tasting drinking water for everyone. With their beverages, advanced water purification tech, water refill stations and sustainable bottle solutions, Bluewater and FloWater provide water free of heavy metals, ‘forever chemicals’ (PFAS), bacteria or viruses, microplastics and other contaminants to consumers, business, schools and large-scale sports events globally. Both Bluewater and FloWater have each been honored with Fast Company “World Changing Ideas” awards, and featured by numerous leading media, including CNN, Forbes, Inc., The Hollywood Reporter, The Financial Times, and The Daily Telegraph. For more information: www.bluewatergroup.com and www.drinkflowater.com.

