BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group Announces Organizational Changes to Meet Growing Demand for Strategic Marketing and Management Services

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Award-winning, southern California-based advertising agency BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group, Inc. has made organizational changes to services and personnel in response to the growing demand for marketing and management offerings within the veterinary specialty field.

Effective immediately, current president, Robin Brogdon, MA, who founded the agency in 2007, has been named chief executive officer and will oversee the new Management Division. Consulting services available include:

Client Experience Enhancement

Expansion/Construction Planning

Leadership Development

Owner/Partner Coaching

Practice Organizational Structure

Primary Care DVM/Specialist Relationships

Recruiting/Hiring Key Leaders

Speaking/KOL Engagements

Succession Planning & Exit Strategies

Turn Around Expertise

Current agency vice president, Linda Kaplan, MHA, who joined the firm in 2011, has been named president and will oversee the Marketing Division. Her new role will be managing all marketing-centric projects, including:

Advertising (display and online)

Branding

Copywriting

Digital (websites, SEO, social media, blogs, online reputation management)

Direct Mail

Event Planning

Graphic Design

Media/Public Relations

Photography/Videography

Strategy

Tradeshow/Sponsorships

“The veterinary specialty/emergency practice landscape has dramatically changed over the past decade. Corporate consolidation, increased competition, and more pet owners seeking advanced care for their pets, has created challenges and opportunities for firms like BluePrints that help practices and other industry service providers differentiate themselves and reach more veterinarians and pet owners,” said Brogdon. “Successful practices and organizations will need to demonstrate leadership strength, marketplace awareness, and responsiveness to pet parent needs to remain viable. I am honored to have an amazing and talented team in position to continue to serve the industry.”

BluePrints’ niche includes veterinary emergency and specialty practices, along with animal health companies that want to reach the veterinary community. It is the only marketing and consulting firm in the nation that focuses solely on such services. For additional information, call 949-756-8071 or visit blueprintsvmg.com.

Contacts

Linda Kaplan



949-756-8071



[email protected]