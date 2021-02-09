BlueConic Helps Organizations Continue to Build First-Party Data Assets in the Wake of Third-Party Cookie Deprecation

New Solution Enables BlueConic Customers to Meet Their Goals for Transformational Growth While Mitigating the Effects of Ongoing Browser Privacy Changes

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueConic, the world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced new functionality that enables customers to continue building legitimate first-party data assets amid rising third-party cookie and privacy-related data restrictions.

Google and Apple are pushing forward with plans to eliminate third-party cookies to crack down on widely used advertising technologies that collect, share, and sell customer data with little regulation and without consumers’ knowledge or consent. While this broad-strokes approach to fixing the problem is rightly rooted in bringing more transparency, choice, and control to consumers, it also inadvertently jeopardizes legitimate first-party data collection and the decade’s worth of progress companies have made toward recognizing visitors on the web and providing them with more relevant, personalized cross-channel experiences.

With this new functionality, BlueConic is giving companies the ability to centrally manage first-party server-side cookies to continue to build their first-party data assets and untether their marketing tactics from technologies that rely on third-party cookies. Collecting consented, first-party data in unified profiles helps companies power personalization tactics (e.g., relevant product recommendations, personalized offers and reminders etc.) on web channels – whether or not an individual identifies themselves. Similar to BlueConic’s end-to-end consent management capabilities, it will help customers navigate the complexity of data management as privacy regulations change.

Leveraging a centralized, easy-to-use console, BlueConic customers will be able to manage the implementation of first-party cookies across all of their web channels, without putting the onus on marketers or IT teams to coordinate multiple domains, manage various databases for each domain, or manage certificate renewals in their DNS. As a result, companies can continue capturing on-site data to enrich the unified customer profiles stored within their BlueConic database with confidence and utility. For instance, customers can:

Interact with consumers using ad blockers: An estimated 30% of all internet users now use ad blockers, which can be problematic for businesses trying to reach their audiences. Since these users are represented by persistent profiles in BlueConic, customers can continue to grow their audience.

An estimated 30% of all internet users now use ad blockers, which can be problematic for businesses trying to reach their audiences. Since these users are represented by persistent profiles in BlueConic, customers can continue to grow their audience. Reduce false unique visitor counts: By eliminating first-party cookie expiration caps, business users can continue to recognize anonymous website visitors, track their behaviors over time, and deliver relevant, valuable experiences that are mutually beneficial to the company and the customer.

By eliminating first-party cookie expiration caps, business users can continue to recognize anonymous website visitors, track their behaviors over time, and deliver relevant, valuable experiences that are mutually beneficial to the company and the customer. Improve identity management: With this new functionality, BlueConic ensures that companies, including multi-brand companies, can continue to build unified profiles using identity management capabilities from the time a customer is anonymous to the time they are known.

“BlueConic is focused on helping customers drive transformational growth through the collection and use of consented first-party data. Unfortunately, browser technology changes, which rightly prioritize consumer privacy over third-party tracking, have the potential to disrupt legitimate first-party data collection,” explains Bart Heilbron, CEO and co-founder of BlueConic. “This new functionality ensures our customers can continue to make first-party data the cornerstone of their customer-centric strategies as privacy policies proliferate.”

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies’ first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

