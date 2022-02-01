Blockrating is Attending Innovations Chains to Enlighten the Masses on NFT & Crypto Pricing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – August 15, 2022) – The world’s first rewarding DeFi platform with price drop protection, XTRA.FUND recently announced the launch of its new project, Blockrating, a company with the aim to accurately and instantly price blockchain assets. Blockrating has been selected as one of 5 companies to present their concept at Innovations Chains taking place virtually on 17th of August at 6 PM CET | 5 PM GMT | 9 AM PDT.

Innovations Chains is a set of events organized by Pointer.Capital to educate people about the cryptocurrency industry. These events cover a variety of topics in the cryptocurrency and fintech industry, and have become increasingly popular in the investors’ circle over the past few years.

This event will be a special attraction for founders and investors and will give them several opportunities. Investors can meet the top crypto founders and invest in innovative projects. They will get access to hot crypto deals, and learn the latest trends in the crypto space.

Founders, on the other hand, can secure funding from the top investors by presenting their idea in front of over 200 crypto investors. This webinar is an excellent opportunity for Blockrating to showcase its unique solution and tech to the world. Everyone attending the event must register for the event.

Blockrating was chosen to be a part of the event to showcase its new algorithm that can accurately and instantly price blockchain assets. Blockrating is already live, and the initial testing results can be found here. Moreover, the project is constantly being developed to improve it further, following its roadmap to offer even better services to the community.

About Blockrating

Blockrating is removing the FOMO out of pricing NFTs & Crypto. Its mission is to develop a data driven approach towards accurately & instantly pricing blockchain assets such as NFTs & Crypto. With its algorithm, an NFT – a traditionally non-liquid asset – instantly becomes liquid, and with crypto it will be adding a significant layer towards actual data driven pricing. From removing the guesswork on how to price ICOs & NFT pre-sales to purchasing an item with an NFT instantly, Blockrating has the potential to evolve the industry and create new economies by becoming the “central bank / rate setter” of the blockchain universe.

About Pointer.Capital

Pointer.Capital is a Rolling Fund created by Lukas S. Zgiep, Edward Mier-Jedrzejowicz, and Maciek Ziolkowski. With over 60+ years of combined investment experience, they have made 50+ early-stage investments, incl. 6 unicorns and others who may soon achieve this status. Pointer.Capital’s track record includes many fintech (eg. Revolut, Coinfirm, Crowdcube, Beesfund) and crypto (eg. Kraken, RSK, Bitcoin, Ethereum) startups.

