Blockparty Partners with CADAF for Digital Art Month to Celebrate a New Age of Art and Help Reinvigorate NYC Neighborhoods

For the first time, 70 artworks from 40 artists will be on public display across Manhattan with a special collection for sale on the Blockparty marketplace

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blockparty and the Contemporary and Digital Art Fair (CADAF) have partnered for Digital Art Month to launch a celebration of rare, digital, and new media art to help reinvigorate five key neighborhoods across New York City. Through this inaugural public art project, 70 artworks from 40 artists will be on display across Fifth Avenue, Madison Avenue, the Meatpacking District, the Flatiron District, and SoHo. Visitors will be able to participate in a self-guided exploration of artworks throughout the month of October using QR codes on an interactive map that activates augmented reality (AR) filters on Instagram and Snapchat to display video art. This partnership signals a new era of merging traditional and digital art to create new, immersive experiences and additional mixed reality media for artists to explore.

This week, public exhibits will be installed across the city in storefronts including Louis Vuitton, Longchamp, Sephora, and Hugo Boss to help drive increased foot traffic to stores across the neighborhoods. To purchase art from selected artists, users can visit the Blockparty digital collectibles marketplace to own highly-coveted pieces from these artists. Rarefied art from the following 19 artists will be available for sale on Blockparty: Aliya Ataulova, Bad Pedestrian, Christian Venables, Erin Ko, Jess Herrington, Kevin Abosch, Laura Shepherd, Nataliya Grimberg, Pranjal Kaila, Sabato Visconti, Sofia Crespo, Bård Ionson, Vince Fraser, Ecco Screen, Erik Winkowski, Marta De Francesco, Sian Fan, Valéry Grancher and Isabelle Udo.

“Bridging traditional and digital art is a monumental opportunity for art collectors and fans to own truly unique pieces to add to their collections,” said Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty. “As the online art and collectibles marketplace continues to grow past $4.8B, artists and collectors alike are realizing the immense potential this new digital medium can provide to them while also solving the age-old problem of the authenticity and validity of their most prized possessions. With Blockparty, artists are also able to monetize their works in a new way by tapping fans and collectors on a global scale.”

The potential of digital art collectibles can also help artists to incentivize long-term relationships with their collectors and fans through unique benefits, rewards, and giveaways. By expanding their creative mediums, artists have the opportunity to tap into new recurring revenue streams and access avid collectors globally. What’s more, as the digital art is backed by Blockparty’s innovative technology, the issue of authentication is diminished so collectors and fans can rest assured that they own rare collectibles that have the potential to increase in value over time.

“We’re seeing a heightened appetite for digital art so teaming up with Blockparty for our inaugural public art project is the ideal fit as we are able to marry the traditional fine art with the new-age art,” said Elena Zavelev, founder and CEO of CADAF. “In our current reality where we must have crowd control, a gallery or viewing room hosting these works was not feasible this year so we had to think outside the box and get creative about how we approached one of the biggest months of the year for us. As we wanted to help New Yorkers and tourists come and explore our city in a safe way, we created this public art project to help reactivate these neighborhoods that are feeling the sting of the pandemic. With our AR experiences and Blockparty, we’re helping artists to expand their imaginations and delve into new mixed reality media which was completely new for many of them this year. We’re showcasing some of the most exciting creations from these artists and providing a one-of-a-kind way to experience it all in our beautiful, bustling city.”

For more information, visit https://www.blockparty.co/.

About Blockparty



Blockparty has created a new class of digital collectibles across art, music, and sports to enable users to share and earn value together. Through its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace, Blockparty will enable fans to fully own, sell, and trade digital assets while allowing creators to build more valuable relationships with their fans by offering incentives, rewards, and giveaways through digital collectibles. Blockparty is headquartered in New York City, NY, and available to users across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.blockparty.co/.

About the Contemporary and Digital Art Fair (CADAF)



Launched in 2019, CADAF is the only art fair dedicated to digital and contemporary art. CADAF supports the expansion of digital and new media art through a dedicated program of art fairs, exhibitions and panel discussions around the world, to nurture and promote the most exciting talents in cultural innovation.

The art fair provides a physical space for participants to discover and connect with the world’s most important artists, galleries, curators and collectors within the digital art market. CADAF is a product of New Art Group LLC, along with New Art Academy, which is dedicated to education on the topics of art and technology.

