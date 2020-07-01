Blackstone Announces Second Quarter 2020 Investor Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that it will host its second quarter investor conference call via public webcast on July 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1339494&tp_key=55ac978e77

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at https://ir.blackstone.com/.

The audio replay will also be available on our podcast channels, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud, approximately 24 hours after the event.

Blackstone distributes its earnings releases via its website, email lists and Twitter account. Those interested in firm updates can sign up here to receive Blackstone press releases via email or follow the company on Twitter @Blackstone.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with $538 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

